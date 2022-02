Jessie Diggins record-breaking Olympics continued in the women's 30km mass start race on Saturday night where she captured silver, second to only Therese Johaug of Norway. The drama ensued after Diggins crossed the finish line when the chase pack caught Sweden's Ebba Andersson. Kerttu Niskanen of Finland ultimately pulled ahead to claim the third and final place on the podium.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO