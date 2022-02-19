ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Random: Here's Steam Deck Running The GameCube And Wii Emulator Dolphin

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValve's handheld gaming computer the Steam Deck launches next week on 25th February. Ahead of the release, Dolphin Emulator's Twitter account has shared a photo showing the software running on the new system's OS. As highlighted in the Reddit post below, it seems the Dolphin team may have been...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

GTA 6: Rockstar Games officially confirms new Grand Theft Auto release for PS5 and Xbox

Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success comes is thanks to its many rereleases on next generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news around an upcoming sequel.Well that day seems to have finally arrived, as Rockstar Games has made an official announcement on its website confirming the speculation: Grand Theft Auto 6 is in active development.The publisher seems to acknowledge the uncertainty over the series’s future...
VIDEO GAMES
geekspin

HelloFresh is celebrating Mario Day with Super Mario meal kits and contest

HelloFresh has partnered with Nintendo for Super Mario-inspired meal kits and a contest in celebration of next month’s Mario Day. Starting February 26th, HelloFresh is offering four different family-friendly meals that are sure to delight Mario fans in Canada. Available for only two weeks, these meal kits come with officially licensed Mario-themed crafting activities, such as place cards and cup wrappers that will help fans put the final touches on their great family dinner.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Just Got A Fan-Favourite Xbox Exclusive

A beloved Xbox exclusive has just made its way to PlayStation 4, although it took its sweet time getting here. The original Xbox had some stone-cold bangers back in its day. Halo: Combat Evolved, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic, Fable... I could go on. The PlayStation 2 had its share of incredible games too, of course. But it was this generation, perhaps more than any other, that PlayStation fanboys would look over at what Xbox had going on and feel a pang of regret.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wii#Emulator#Nintendo Gamecube#Video Game#Valve#Dolphin Emulator#Yorumi#Diamond Pearl
Tom's Hardware

Steam Deck Teardown Confirms Valve's DIY-Friendly Design Approach

The wait is nearly over for the Valve Steam Deck, which will be one of the hottest PC hardware releases of 2022. While early reservation holders still have to wait until February 25th before they can officially purchase the console, the teardown experts over at iFixit have already posted a full breakdown of the console's internals, including a sweet X-ray courtesy of Creative Electron.
VIDEO GAMES
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NME

Epic won’t support ‘Fortnite’ on Valve’s Steam Deck

So far, Valve’s portable handheld PC is impressing the people who have had a bit of time with it, and with the previously announced “Deck Verified” program, there are high hopes that not only will the software work well, but most games will be clear and up front about the kind of compatibility with the new system, so there’s no confusion. Most games will work in some form or another due to Steam Deck being an open platform where people with the know-how can install anything they want, but it seems Epic Games won’t be supporting ‘Fortnite’ on the Steam Deck, at least not fully.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nintendo fans are furious over the 3DS and Wii U eShop situation

Preserving classic video games will always be challenging, especially with companies like Nintendo shutting down the 3DS and Wii U eShops soon. Digital storefronts like the eShop have loads of digital-only games, several hundred even according to Polygon. So once Nintendo permanently closes the 3DS and Wii U eShops in March 2023, those games will be gone forever — or until your consoles die, anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Things Are Getting Worse For Steam Deck

Despite Valve making bold claims about the Steam Deck's performance capabilities and introducing a new feature that makes the Steam Deck the ultimate PC gaming device, the platform is getting off to a rocky start. After fans received the terrible news of a delay, things seemed to be going smoothly for a while, but recent reviews of the Steam Deck indicate a new problem with the portable console: its battery life. An underperforming battery — plus one game's lack of plans to update for the Steam Deck — could be ruining the system's plans to dominate the market.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No Man's Sky will fully support the Steam Deck

No Man’s Sky is unquestionably one of gaming’s greatest comeback stories, and it’ll be ready for the Steam Deck’s launch. With the release of the Steam Deck barely a week away, developers are slowly but surely showing off titles running on Valve’s handheld gaming PC — including No Man’s Sky studio Hello Games. On Tuesday, Hello Games Founder Sean Murray confirmed No Man Sky’s free Sentinel expansion adds all kinds of Steam Deck bells and whistles, including touch screen support for portable mode. Finally, an excuse to explore the universe while sitting on a park bench!
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Valve Steam Deck's Custom AMD SoC Pictured Up Close

When Valve first announced its Steam Deck console last year and said that it would use an AMD system-on-chip, we thought that the company would take a page from Aya Neo's book with an off-the-shelf SoC. But, as it turns out, the processor used by Valve is a custom SoC that carries the company's brand, which suggests that this SKU is exclusive to the console developer.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🎮 Steam Deck tested

Valve Steam's Deck given a thorough preview, Samsung Galaxy S22/Tab S8 leaks, and all the tech news you need to know, today!. ☕ Good morning! Alright, so, I’m back after finally having Covid. I think I’m back at about 80%? Anyway, coffee is extremely helpful, and there’s a lot going on as we build to Samsung’s Unpacked event tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Steam Deck battery life can be pretty limited - here's how to make it last

The Steam Deck comes out this month, and YouTubers with early models have found the battery life to be under Valve's estimates. While running a high performance game, early users found the battery could last as little as 80 minutes, while the best case scenario left players with around six hours of gameplay. As reported by PC Gamer, popular YouTuber Gamers Nexus and The Phawx ran multiple battery life tests on their preview Steam Decks only to reveal that Valve's estimates were above what they could replicate.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

How to Upgrade PS4 Games Like Cyberpunk 2077 to PS5 Versions For Free

You can play most PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation 5 thanks to the new Sony console's excellent backward compatibility feature. But some publishers go a step further with the next-gen console, by allowing you to upgrade PS4 games to the PS5 versions for free. This lets you play with 4K dynamic resolution at 60 frames per second and delivers shorter loading times, making for smoother gaming experience with less waiting around.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Street Fighter 6 is apparently being revealed at the end of Capcom's mystery countdown timer

Street Fighter 6 is reportedly being unveiled very soon. That's according to Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb, from comments made on the latest episode of his GrubbSnax live show. "It's Street Fighter 6," Grubb flatly stated when asked about the possibility of a new entry in the fighting franchise being unveiled at the end of a countdown timer initiated by Capcom earlier this week.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy