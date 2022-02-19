Prepare ahead: Snow moves in Monday night, will affect I-70 mountain corridor

GENESEE, Colo. (KDVR) — Presidents’ Day is just a few days away and many families are preparing to hit the road and head to the mountains this weekend.

But the Pinpoint Weather team is tracking some mountain snow set to hit the high country as many are set to return home after the holiday weekend.

Things were low-key near Genesee, just off of Interstate 70. This highway is the main vein into the mountains, but Friday served as a major juxtaposition for the expected ride home on Monday.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast pinpointed the potential for snow to hit the mountains.

Farther into the high country, in Clear Creek County, people like James Bateman are preparing.

“[I’m making] sure the gas tank is full, making sure I have everything I need to deal with anything that may come my way,” Bateman said.

Beth Mower was braving the brisk temperatures Friday night just to fill up. She said living in the mountains keeps her prepared.

“I always make sure we have blankets and water and snacks,” she said at a rest stop.

AAA tips on how to prepare for snowy travel

AAA Colorado wants you to stay prepared. They say:

Keep an emergency kit in your car, including tire chains, a flashlight with extra batteries, flares and a first aid kit.

Pack winter gear like blankets, jackets, hats and gloves for you and your passengers.

Don’t forget to pack waters and snacks, like energy bars.

Charge that phone before hitting the road.

The snow will not be heavy but it will be falling along with the temperatures so the earlier you’re on those roads, the better.

