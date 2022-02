Daniella Tavake, who lives above Taqueria Los Coyotes, woke up to the smell of smoke. When she opened her eyes, that’s all she saw. On Thursday at 12:30 a.m., she used the feel of the bedroom walls to guide her to the fire escape outside her second floor window. From there, a fireman told her to exit through the front door on 16th Street.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO