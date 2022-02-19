‘Listen to your heart’ says 33-year-old North Texas heart attack survivor

Integrated analysis of microbiome and metabolome profiles in unique cohorts reveals early and late markers of the transition towards ischemic heart disease. Ischemic heart disease (IHD), also known as coronary artery disease, can culminate in heart attack and is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Current treatment regimens aim to modify traditional risk factors such as high blood pressure, serum cholesterol or body weight, but these are far from adequate. To improve clinical outcomes, more insight is required into the complex etiology of IHD. In this issue of Nature Medicine, two large-scale studies by Fromentin et al.1 and Talmor-Barkan et al.2 integrate extensive gut microbiome and serum metabolome profiles in the progression toward IHD, taking into account key confounders such as metabolic status and medication - and thereby providing insight into the etiology of IHD.

