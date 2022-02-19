ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford tops Oregon St, claims Pac-12 regular-season title

By GARY HOROWITZ
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 21 points and No. 2 Stanford broke the game open with a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, beating Oregon State 87-63 on Friday night.

The Cardinal (22-3, 13-0 Pac-12) have won 14 games in a row and extended their conference winning streak to 28 games.

The victory also clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title for the defending national champions.

“Pac-12 is one of the best conferences in the country, so to play how we’ve been playing and continue to improve throughout the Pac-12 season is great,” said Stanford junior guard Haley Jones, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds. “It’s what we want going into the rest of March and into April.”

In a testimony to the Cardinal’s depth, leading scorer Cameron Brink played just eight minutes due to foul trouble. She scored five points.

“Cam got in foul trouble. That will just have her fresh for Sunday (at Oregon),” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said.

Hannah Jump led a strong performance from Stanford’s bench with 13 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that ignited the decisive 14-0 run. Francesca Belibi contributed seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

“Those 3-pointers were the dagger,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said.

Oregon State (12-10, 5-7 Pac-12) lost for the fifth time in six games. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 16 points, and Taya Corosdale added 11.

The Beavers’ last five opponents were nationally ranked.

“They gave us a battle,” VanDerveer said.

Oregon State stayed within striking distance until the fourth quarter.

Anna Wilson’s steal and layup extended Stanford’s lead to 71-53 with 6:34 remaining. Stanford outscored the Beavers 27-14 in the fourth quarter.

Hull scored 12 points in the first half, helping Stanford take a 36-27 lead at the break.

Brink and Hull picked up their third fouls early in the third quarter and stayed on the bench for the remainder of the period.

Oregon State closed within 45-41 on two free throws by Taya Corosdale. But, Stanford finished the quarter strong and led 60-49 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Beavers never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal have won 14 games in a row since losing at No. 1 South Carolina, and are in excellent position to receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. With four starters back from last season’s national championship team, Stanford is poised to make another long run in the tournament.

Oregon State: The Beavers likely will have to win a few games in the Pac-12 tournament to secure an eighth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Losing sophomore forward Taylor Jones, who was limited to nine games before having season-ending shoulder surgery in February, was a major blow. Jones was second on the team in scoring and rebounding.

Stanford: At Oregon on Sunday.

Oregon State: Host California on Sunday.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

