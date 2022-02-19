ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 2 Stanford tops Oregon State 87-63, win streak at 14

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Stanford's Lexie Hull prepares to take a 3-point shot against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Stanford won 87-63. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 21 points and No. 2 Stanford broke the game open with an 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, beating Oregon State 87-63 on Friday night.

The Cardinal (22-3, 13-0 Pac-12) have won 14 games in a row and extended their conference winning streak to 28 games. The victory also clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title for the defending national champions.

Hannah Jump and Haley Jones added 13 points apiece for Stanford. Leading scorer Cameron Brink was in foul trouble throughout and was limited to five points.

Oregon State (12-10, 5-7 Pac-12) lost for the fifth time in six games. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 16 points, and Taya Corosdale added 11.

NO. 8 ARIZONA 51, WASHINGTON 42

SEATTLE (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 10 points, Sam Thomas hit a crucial 3-pointer with a minute to go and Arizona beat Washington.

The Wildcats (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12) held the Huskies (5-14, 0-11) scoreless for more than 10 minutes midway through the game and send Washington to its 11th straight loss, all in conference play.

Nancy Mulkey scored 13 for UW, and Missy Peterson added seven.

NO. 10 UCONN 89, XAVIER 35

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christyn Williams scored 13 points and Azzi Fudd added 11 as Connecticut beat Xavier and extended its winning streak to three games.

UConn (18-5, 12-1 Big East) is beginning to get healthy after eight of its 12 players missed at least two games due to injury or illness this season.

Kaysia Woods had four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Xavier (8-17, 3-13 Big East). The Musketeers have lost all five meetings with the Huskies by an average of 38 points.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

