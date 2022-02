It's fair to say that the U.S. was much more of a "meat and potatoes" kind of place a century or so ago, with your average consumer annually taking in about 60 pounds each of beef and pork and 15 pounds of chicken, yet less than seven pounds of fish, according to the Washington Post. Today's fish figures have greatly improved, hovering around 19 pounds per person (even though many of those options are often breaded or fried).

