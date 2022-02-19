ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Kindel, Bates lead Lions over Mission boys in 7B

By Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

BIGFORK — It will be the Lions and Vikings for the District 7-B boys basketball title, after Eureka knocked off top-seeded Mission and Bigfork thumped Thompson Falls in the semifinals Friday.

Joey Kindel scored a career-best 28 points — 22 in the first half — and Gavin Bates poured in 27 in Eureka’s 65-53 win over Mission. Eli Thorness sparked Bigfork early in its 57-32 victory over the Bluehawks.

Bigfork (11-8) and Eureka (10-10) will meet for the title Saturday at 7 p.m., at Bigfork High School.

The top four teams advance to next week’s Western B Divisional in Ronan. Mission (15-3) needs to beat Troy (4-12) Saturday morning to make it in.

Eureka 65, Mission 53

Kindel’s night included seven 3-pointers, four coming in a second-quarter flurry that put the Lions up 39-32 at half.

Bates took over from there, hitting two threes and scoring 18 points after halftime to help keep the Bulldogs at bay.

Zoran LaFromboise scored 22 points to lead Mission. Ross McPherson added 10, all in the first half.

Eureka 18 21 13 13 - 65

Mission 19 13 12 9 - 53

EUREKA — Joey Kindel 28, Gavin Bates 27, Carson Komac 6, Danny Dunn 2, Caleb Utter 2.

MISSION — Zoran LaFrombois 22, Ross McPherson 10, Jadence Peone 5, Michael Wheeler 6, Cederick McDonald 6, Justin Brown 2.

Bigfork 57, Thompson Falls 32

Thorness poured in nine points in Bigfork’s opening 18-9 burst, and the Vikings cruised from there.

Thorness had 13 points; teammate Bryce Gilliard hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 points, all in the first half as the Vikings (11-8) took a 29-13 lead.

Cole Knopik scored another 12 points for Bigfork.

Nathan Schroeder’s 10 points led the Bluehawks (

Bigfork 18 11 11 17 - 57

Thompson Falls 9 4 10 9 - 32

BIGFORK — Eli Thorness 13, Bryce Gilliard 12, Cole Knopik 12, Nick Walker 6, George Brown 5, Wyatt Johnson 4, Isak Epperly 3, Levi Taylor 2.

THOMPSON FALLS — Nathan Schraeder 10, Josh Wilhite 9, Jesse Claridge 4, Brock Fennis 3, Ben Cooper 2, Bryson LeCoure 2, Braxton Durocher 2.

Related
Daily Inter Lake

Vikings complete Bigfork sweep of 7-B tourney

BIGFORK — Levi Taylor scored 16 points, Isak Epperly added 14 and the Bigfork Vikings won the District 7-B tournament title Saturday, beating Eureka 55-38. The Vikings completed a Bigfork sweep of the titles, played on their home floor. The Valkyries also beat Eureka for the 7-B girls crown. Both teams, along with Mission and Thompson Falls, head to next week’s Western B Divisional in Ronan. Mission placed third, beating Thompson Falls behind 44 points from Zoran LaFrombois. Bigfork 55, Eureka 38 Epperly and Colin Wade each hit 3-pointers as Bigfork (12-8) bolted to a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Taylor scored seven points...
Daily Inter Lake

Gunlock, Valkyries down Eureka for 7-B girls title

BIGFORK — Freshman Braeden Gunlock scored 21 points and the Bigfork Valkryies put away Eureka 46-34 Saturday in the District 7-B girls basketball championship at the Bigfork gym. Scout Nadeau added 10 points for the Vals (19-1), and Ava Davey added seven. Emma Berreth fought foul trouble but scored all of her five points in the pivotal third quarter, when Bigfork expanded a 23-17 halftime lead out to 37-22. Jimena Sanchez, Jadyn Pluid and Ixone Coteron all scored nine points for Eureka (13-7). Earlier Saturday Mission beat Thompson Falls 62-25 in the consolation game. The Bulldogs and Bluehawks will join Bigfork and Eureka...
Daily Inter Lake

Stillwater second at MCAA state basketball

GREAT FALLS — Senior Sophia Sulzbacher scored a total of 55 points over the course of three games last weekend as the Stillwater Christian School Cougars placed second in the MCAA State basketball tournament. The Cougars, defending state champions, fell 61-44 to Great Falls Homeschool in the championship game. They defeated Petra Academy 53-41 and Billings Christian 71-11 in the other two games. Sulzbacher was named first team All-State for her efforts. Junior Zoe Linn was named to the second team. Stillwater Christian 53, Petra Acadamey 41 SCS 10 14 17 12 — 53 Petra 15...
