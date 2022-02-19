ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Vals, Lions to meet for 7-B girls crown

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

BIGFORK — The Bigfork Valkyries avenged their only loss of the season, jumping out to a 20-0 lead on the way to a 55-27 win over Mission in the semifinals of the District 7-B girls basketball tournament Friday.

The Vals (18-1) advanced to Saturday’s 5:15 p.m. championship game against Eureka (13-6). The Lions beat Thompson Falls 50-40 in the late semifinal at Bigfork High.

Bigfork 55, Mission 27

Bigfork was led by Emma Berreth's 21 points, eight coming in that opening burst. Teammate Braeden Gunlock chipped in 15.

Madison Currie led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 and Kason Page added 10 points.

Mission 0 8 14 5 - 27

Bigfork 20 14 12 9 - 55

MISSION — Kason Page 10, Kooper Page 4, Izzy Evans 2, Madison Currie 11.

BIGFORK — Emma Berreth 21, Madison Chappius 4, Ava Davey 2, Zoey Albert 2, Braeden Gunlock 15, Scout Nadeau 3, Callie Gemballa 2, Callie Martinz 6.

Eureka 50, Thompson Falls 40

Reena Truman scored 15 points to lead the Lions, who pulled away from a 28-25 halftime lead.

Jimena Sanchez and Jadyn Pluid combined for 22 Eureka points; Maliyah LeCoure led the Bluehawks (13-6) with 11 points, and Avery Burgess added 10.

The top four teams advance to next week’s Western B in Ronan, meaning Saturday morning’s winners — Thompson Falls takes on Plains at 9 a.m. — clinch a berth into divisionals.

Eureka 13 15 9 13 - 50

Thompson Falls 12 13 6 9 - 40

EUREKA — Dylan Sharp 7, Reena Truman 15, Ellie Durden 1, Jimena Sanchez 12, Ixone Coteron 2, Jadyn Pluid 10, Remmi Stanger 3.

THOMPSON FALLS — Ellie Baxter 9, Natalie Roberts 2, Chesney Lowe 6, Caity Alexander 2, Maliyah LeCoure 11, Avery Burgess 10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Inter Lake

Vikings complete Bigfork sweep of 7-B tourney

BIGFORK — Levi Taylor scored 16 points, Isak Epperly added 14 and the Bigfork Vikings won the District 7-B tournament title Saturday, beating Eureka 55-38. The Vikings completed a Bigfork sweep of the titles, played on their home floor. The Valkyries also beat Eureka for the 7-B girls crown. Both teams, along with Mission and Thompson Falls, head to next week’s Western B Divisional in Ronan. Mission placed third, beating Thompson Falls behind 44 points from Zoran LaFrombois. Bigfork 55, Eureka 38 Epperly and Colin Wade each hit 3-pointers as Bigfork (12-8) bolted to a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Taylor scored seven points...
BIGFORK, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Stillwater second at MCAA state basketball

GREAT FALLS — Senior Sophia Sulzbacher scored a total of 55 points over the course of three games last weekend as the Stillwater Christian School Cougars placed second in the MCAA State basketball tournament. The Cougars, defending state champions, fell 61-44 to Great Falls Homeschool in the championship game. They defeated Petra Academy 53-41 and Billings Christian 71-11 in the other two games. Sulzbacher was named first team All-State for her efforts. Junior Zoe Linn was named to the second team. Stillwater Christian 53, Petra Acadamey 41 SCS 10 14 17 12 — 53 Petra 15...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
555
Followers
614
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy