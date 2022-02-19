Vals, Lions to meet for 7-B girls crown

BIGFORK — The Bigfork Valkyries avenged their only loss of the season, jumping out to a 20-0 lead on the way to a 55-27 win over Mission in the semifinals of the District 7-B girls basketball tournament Friday.

The Vals (18-1) advanced to Saturday’s 5:15 p.m. championship game against Eureka (13-6). The Lions beat Thompson Falls 50-40 in the late semifinal at Bigfork High.

Bigfork 55, Mission 27

Bigfork was led by Emma Berreth's 21 points, eight coming in that opening burst. Teammate Braeden Gunlock chipped in 15.

Madison Currie led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 and Kason Page added 10 points.

Mission 0 8 14 5 - 27

Bigfork 20 14 12 9 - 55

MISSION — Kason Page 10, Kooper Page 4, Izzy Evans 2, Madison Currie 11.

BIGFORK — Emma Berreth 21, Madison Chappius 4, Ava Davey 2, Zoey Albert 2, Braeden Gunlock 15, Scout Nadeau 3, Callie Gemballa 2, Callie Martinz 6.

Eureka 50, Thompson Falls 40

Reena Truman scored 15 points to lead the Lions, who pulled away from a 28-25 halftime lead.

Jimena Sanchez and Jadyn Pluid combined for 22 Eureka points; Maliyah LeCoure led the Bluehawks (13-6) with 11 points, and Avery Burgess added 10.

The top four teams advance to next week’s Western B in Ronan, meaning Saturday morning’s winners — Thompson Falls takes on Plains at 9 a.m. — clinch a berth into divisionals.

Eureka 13 15 9 13 - 50

Thompson Falls 12 13 6 9 - 40

EUREKA — Dylan Sharp 7, Reena Truman 15, Ellie Durden 1, Jimena Sanchez 12, Ixone Coteron 2, Jadyn Pluid 10, Remmi Stanger 3.

THOMPSON FALLS — Ellie Baxter 9, Natalie Roberts 2, Chesney Lowe 6, Caity Alexander 2, Maliyah LeCoure 11, Avery Burgess 10.