Music

Music group sues NBC, US figure skating pair over use of song during Winter Olympics

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Music group Heavy Young Heathens filed a lawsuit on Thursday against NBC, U.S. Figure Skating and figure skating pair Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, saying their copyright for the song "House of the Rising Sun" was violated when the pair used it for their short program earlier this week.

The group, comprised of brothers Robert and Aron Marderosian, are known for their compositions in numerous television shows, movies, trailers, advertisements and video games, such as ESPN's "30 for 30," Adidas, "Deadpool" and "The Simpsons." One of their compositions, "House of the Rising Sun" is based on a traditional folk song, but their version of it "is a signature song of theirs throughout the world," as it has been famously used for the film "The Magnificent Seven" and Ford auto commercials.

During the team figure skating event of the 2022 Winter Olympics , Knierim and Frazier used the composition for the short program portion of the event in which the United States won a silver medal for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSHTo_0eJB7Xio00
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier compete in the team figure skating pairs short program event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

In the lawsuit first obtained by Reuters , the Marderosian brothers allege they were never contacted by Knierim or Frazier, Team USA or U.S. Figure Skating about licensing the track for their performance. They also allege NBC, USA Network and Peacock never inquired either since it was broadcasted on all mentioned platforms.

"These violations cause great harm to the value of (the Marderosians) command for such a well known piece of their recording catalog, and insults the integrity of their professional reputation. While Knierim/Frazier, USFS, NBC, USA, PEACOCK are all profiting from the revenue the 2022 Winter Olympics generate, (the Marderosians) have been and continue to be deprived of what their creation 'House of the Rising Sun' earns them per license," the lawsuit reads.

MORE: Follow Winter Olympics live updates

MEDAL COUNT: How every country has performed at the Beijing Games

Mick Marderosian, the group's attorney and father, told Reuters the Knierim and Frazier's agent "basically refused to listen to our issue." He also said NBC removed posts of the performance since the lawsuit was filed.

The group says they are "entitled to damages in an amount to be proven at trial."

Frazier said their legal team has been addressing the issue, while he and Knierim have been focusing on their skating.

"We actually, and this goes for all legal questions: Alexa and I are lucky to have such a great team that's dealing with all that," he said. "They respected our privacy and focus, that we still had the individual event. So throughout the course of everything that's been going on currently, we haven't taken part in that. We haven't been updated with it.

"We have no information, just because we were trying to stay focused on our competition."

Added Knierim: "We've literally been living in a shell, and keeping all noise away. Because we know that we can address it now, when we're done."

U.S. Figure Skating told USA TODAY they do not comment on legal matters. USA TODAY has reached out to NBC on the lawsuit.

This isn't the first time the group has filed a lawsuit over licensing. In 2017, they sued Warner Bros. over the use of the theme song for FOX's "Lucifer."

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Music group sues NBC, US figure skating pair over use of song during Winter Olympics

Comments / 439

Lee McCarrell
3d ago

a group no one ever heard of is sueing for use of a song they didn't write... I guess that's one way to get people to know who you're are...

Reply(39)
366
Mary Ann James
3d ago

It’s not the original, just another version and who cares if they used it. Be grateful you got air time because I’m sure a lot of people have never heard of them.

Reply(17)
248
Bruce Eipperle
3d ago

It's not their song to begin with. They didn't write it. It's about money with them, not an issue of creativity. The most popular version is by the Animals. Should they sue, too. How about the original author? Maybe he can get in on the lawsuit, as well.

Reply(24)
188
Distractify

Does Rachel Win Clayton's Heart on 'The Bachelor' Season 26? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains possible spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor. Does Rachel Recchia walk away from Season 26 of The Bachelor with the final rose? The 25-year-old flight instructor from Florida instantly connected with Season 26's leading man Clayton Echard. However, does their love soar or sink when the finale comes around?
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir Dip It Low for TikTok’s Viral ‘Drop Challenge’ Challenge

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If you aren’t following Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s joint Instagram page, then you might want to start. The figure skating legends constantly give their followers a closer look at their friendship with funny videos and snapshots of their head-turning outfits while they serve as commentators for the 2022 Winter Olympics. On Tuesday, the dynamic duo decided to take part in the new TikTok Drop Challenge. The Drop Challenge sees people going about their normal activities at the tune of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

