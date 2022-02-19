Solid State Drive (SSD)Top Growing Industries forecaste 2022-2030|SAMSUNG, SanDisk/WDC, Intel

Still a speedy SSD, but there are now faster, if pricier, options. The Samsung 980 Pro is still right near the top and gold standard-level for PCIe Gen 4 contenders for best SSDs for gaming. Though it’s since been left slightly lagging by newer and faster drives, a new variant, the Samsung 980 Pro with Heatsink, fixes at least one obvious shortcoming. It’s now available with a factory-fitted heatsink that’s expressly designed to be Sony PS5 SSD.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO