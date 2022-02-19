ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films and SheetsGrowth Opportunities forecaste 2022-2030|Eastman Chemical, KURARAY, SEKISUI CHEMICAL

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 3 days ago

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films and Sheets Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films and Sheets market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint...

AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
Kingsport Times-News

Appreciates Eastman Chemical Company

After the recent steam line failure at the Eastman Chemical plant there was a lot of bashing of the company on social and other media. There were complaints from citizens about everything from noise, debris, safety, and timeliness of community alert. I don't work at Eastman Chemical Company, but like...
KINGSPORT, TN

