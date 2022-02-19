ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons recap: Charles London to interview with Rams, Draft grades

By Matt Urben
 3 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons could be on the verge of losing another assistant with quarterbacks coach Charles London set to interview for another offensive coordinator vacancy.

In our Falcons Friday recap, we look at London’s upcoming meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta goes in two different directions in two new mocks, and we grade the top 10 picks from the 2021 NFL draft.

Falcons QB coach Charles London to interview with Rams

(AP Photo)

After interviewing for the Miami Dolphins OC job last week, London will meet with the Los Angeles Rams, who are looking to replace Kevin O’Connell. London previously interviewed with the Miami Dolphins to be Mike McDaniel’s offensive coordinator, but they went with Frank Smith instead. If London does get the job, he could be in prime position to prove he is head coach material. Any offensive coach associated with Sean McVay tends to get a lot of buzz around the NFL.

2021 NFL draft: Final grades for the top 10 picks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After one full season, our final rookie grades are in for the top 10 picks in the 2021 NFL draft. Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase was the runaway favorite, but two other rookies — including Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts — finished with over 1,000 receiving yards. Two of the top three quarterbacks earned a C or worse.

Mock Draft: Falcons take Malik Willis in new mock draft

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

As we get closer to draft day, expect to see Liberty QB Malik Willis projected to the Falcons more and more. Touchdown Wire‘s Mark Schofield is the latest to do so in his new mock draft.

“Having passed on a quarterback in the last draft cycle, the Atlanta Falcons look to the future and put a bet on Malik Willis, the talented quarterback out of Liberty. Willis might need a little time, but the talent is certainly there, and with Matt Ryan in place the Falcons can take a little time with developing him and hope that the bet on upside pays off.”

Falcons upgrade o-line in Draft Wire's new mock

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Atlanta goes in a different direction in Draft Wire’s new mock draft. Luke Easterling has the team selecting talented offensive lineman Charles Cross at pick No. 8.

“The Falcons could go in one of many different directions here, but you can never go wrong when you prioritize overall value and quality offensive line talent. Cross is barely scratching the surface of his potential, and was battle-tested against some of the nation’s best competition in the SEC.”

Matt Ryan rated No. 15 QB by NFL.com

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal ranked Falcons QB Matt Ryan as the 15th-best passer in his 2021 QB index.

“Ryan is in decline, but a competent offensive line would help to slow it down. He can still move well enough in the pocket, makes good decisions and hits his targets. This may not sound exciting, but it’s good enough for him to remain a league-average starter.”

Fowler released by Falcons

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Falcons OLB Dante Fowler was officially released after two seasons, despite the fact that his remaining contract had already been voided. The team cut him loose early as he wasn’t in their long-term plans. The NFL is always looking for pass rushers, though, so Fowler will surely land somewhere. In two seasons, Fowler finished with just 7.5 sacks for the Falcons.

