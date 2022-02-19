ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Chris Krok Show: Defunding Austin Police

wbap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin might become the laughing stock of the state of Texas. Yes, we know of all the...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOCO

Two OU students dead following apparent murder-suicide in Texas

COPPELL, Texas — An investigation is underway after two University of Oklahoma students died in an apparent murder-suicide in Texas. Coppell police said Caitlin Rogers, 21, was shot by her former roommate Nicholas Twining, 20. WFAA reported that the apparent murder-suicide happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday outside a coffee shop.
COPPELL, TX
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: After Beto O’Rourke stumbled on the national stage, Texas won’t be fooled

Regarding “Editorial: We recommend Beto O’Rourke in Democratic primary for Governor,” (Feb. 13): To dismiss Robert O’Rourke’s failed attempt to win the Democratic presidential nomination as “like Icarus, he burned and crashed,” is vastly insufficient. The stage was too big for him, and he made a fool out of himself. Then he wandered off into the wilderness for several months issuing occasional nonsensical remarks about trying to find himself. If he “still inspires hope,” it can be only because of the sorry lot of other Democrat candidates. The Chronicle’s attempt to compare him to a mythological figure won’t fool anybody who watched those debates, where he was a tongue-tied stumblebum. It simply defies credulity that the Chronicle — excuse me, the editorial board — can refer to O’Rourke as “eloquent.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Dallas man arrested in 1984 killing of aspiring model

DALLAS (AP) — Investigators arrested a 60-year-old Dallas man on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing of a 21-year-old woman after linking him to the crime through genealogical databases, prosecutors said Friday. Edward Morgan was arrested in the killing of Mary Jane Thompson, who was also sexually...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Reason.com

Dallas Police Seized an Airline Passenger's Cash. New Information Only Makes Their Case Weaker.

In December, Dallas police officers at the city's Love Field Airport seized a passenger's luggage based on an alert from a drug dog. There were no drugs in the bag, but they did find more than $106,000 cash wrapped in bubble wrap. The police seized the cash through asset forfeiture, but would not elaborate further on why the cash was seized or what the traveler was suspected of.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Jeans Sale Gone Wrong Ends in Hail of Gunfire: Haltom City Police

A Dallas resident narrowly missed a bullet when an attempt to buy expensive jeans through a resale app went very wrong. Haltom City police say the victim drove from Dallas to an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Coventry Park Drive in Haltom City at 11:30 p.m. to buy expensive jeans listed in an OfferUp ad. The victim told police they were suspicious of the transaction due to the late hour but decided to go anyway.
HALTOM CITY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Soros
WFAA

‘This is just ugly and simple hate’: Colleyville, Garland residents discover anti-Semitic, racist flyers in neighborhoods

GARLAND, Texas — The FBI and police are investigating hate speech flyers distributed across Garland and Colleyville over the weekend. Skyler Ray first spotted them Saturday morning on a walk in Garland’s Spring Park neighborhood. He first thought the bagged-up flyers he kept seeing in every driveway were advertisements until he picked them up.
GARLAND, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

See What 100k Will Get You When Buying a Home in Dallas, Texas

Everyone knows that the real estate market is hot right now, it seems like buying a home is just difficult. If you do find something that you like the price is high right now. When you add on the fact that finding any piece of property that is reasonably prices is snatched up quickly, it makes it difficult for people to find a place to live. And when you start looking at affordable properties in Dallas, Texas you have to be willing to fix them up a bit.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defunding#Big Jim#Californians
CBS DFW

‘That Is Not My Son!’ Texas Father Discovers Wrong Body Inside Coffin

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In Jacksonville, Florida, Sandy Betts smiles looking at pictures sitting on the shelves above her desk. “I created these memorabilia of Kyle,” says Betts. The outgoing young man is hugging his mom in one photo. He’s surrounded by family and friends in others. “He was not shy.” She says her son loved his family, baseball and dancing. “He was very happy.” More than a thousand miles away, in Waco, Texas, Stephen Brady talks about his first-born son. “He was my best friend,’ says Brady. Davis Brady was also very close to his family. He, too, loved baseball and also music. “He...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
DFW Community News

Dallas Police Deploy Bait Cars in Uptown Area

Dallas police have deployed bait vehicles in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas in an effort to curb property crimes. Residents in the community and shoppers in the West Village area may notice an electronic sign warning that bait cars were in the area. Dallas police issued the following statement to...
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

COVID Briefs: Willie Nelson Cancels Billy Bob’s Show.

Senate Rejects Ted Cruz’s Call To Ban School Vaccine Mandates, Fort Worth Scales Back Testing Sites, Dallas County Experienced Mild Flu Season. Part of the new normal is constantly being on your toes when it comes to attending events — there’s always the possibility of cancellation or postponing. We see it with many concerts on a local level, but big-name national touring acts aren’t immune to COVID-19, either, like Elton John who had to cancel all of his North Texas shows.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy