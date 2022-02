Organizers of a meal packing event for children are looking for volunteers.

The goal is to pack more than 142,000 meals for children in more than 70 countries.

It's happening at St. Katherine Drexel Church on 20th Avenue in Cape Coral.

It's an an effort coordinated by the charity Feed My Starving Children and you can sign up on the group's website.

You can also contact the local organizer, Bart, at bwolf3@new.rr.com or (920) 621-6097.