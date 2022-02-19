Customers retain lawyers against Secret of Siam

The Southern Nevada Health District said Friday more than 30 people reported falling ill after eating at Secret of Siam in Centennial Hills from January through February. 13 Action News has learned at least four people have retained attorneys in preparation for a potential civil suit against the restaurant.

Darren Lach with Lach Injury law said he'd been retained by three members of the Bertges family, and Hilary Vandenkooy said she'd retained Heaton & Associates.

Sam Mirejovsky with Sam and Ash Injury Law said, while the victims are preparing for a potential civil suit, the criminal investigation from LVMPD would lead the way in rooting out facts and liability.

"Attorneys, what we have to do in these cases, is we have to work with Metro," Mirejovsky said, "and we have to wait for that investigation to take place."

In the meantime, he said attorneys would conduct their own investigation and ensure evidence specific to their clients was preserved because damages paid by the business could be specific to them.

Mirejovsky said it's best to retain an attorney as soon as possible to preserve information and evidence.

"The sooner the better," he said. "If you're the business, you're right now in a place where you've contacted your lawyers. You're looking to mitigate your damages, and time is not on your side as the victim."

The Southern Nevada Health District has launched an extensive survey and has asked anyone who's eaten at the restaurant to fill it out so they can get a full count of people affected and track down the source of the issue.

Mirejovsky said it will take time to get answers from investigators and then even more time for restitution to be allocated if a lawsuit is warranted.

"The investigation may take weeks," he said. "That's the truth, and the restitution could take months."

Mirejovsky said a visit to the doctor should be anyone's first move if they suspect their food has been tainted as, first, medical professionals can help solve problems, and any tests or diagnoses can be used as evidence in court.