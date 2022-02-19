ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL roundup: Jake Oettinger, Stars blank Blackhawks, win in shootout

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIBCl_0eJB5kAx00

Jacob Peterson scored in the sixth round of a shootout to back a 34-save shutout from Jake Oettinger as the Dallas Stars stretched their road winning streak to six games with a 1-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

After Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson traded goals to open the shootout, the netminders settled in, matching respective stellar efforts from regulation and overtime. The Blackhawks’ Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for a shutout of his own but still was credited with the loss.

The Stars’ Tyler Seguin had a chance early in overtime that trickled off the crossbar. Oettinger stopped a DeBrincat one-timer on a two-on-one pass from Patrick Kane in the opening minute of the extra session.

Fleury kept the hosts afloat with multiple highlight-reel stops. Perhaps his most impressive save came with 6.5 seconds remaining in the second period, as Fleury sprawled to his left to deny Roope Hintz just outside the crease with a brilliant glove stop.

Panthers 6, Wild 2

Mason Marchment had a hat trick for Florida in a win over Minnesota at Minneapolis.

Anthony Duclair and Aaron Ekblad each had a goal and an assist, Carter Verhaeghe added a goal and Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves for the Panthers, who have won two straight following a 14-day gap between games.

Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and an assist and Cam Talbot made 29 saves for the Wild, who entered the All-Star break on a six-game winning streak but are 2-3-0 coming out. Minnesota has given up six goals in back-to-back games.

Hurricanes 5, Predators 3

Andrei Svechnikov recorded two goals and an assist as Carolina defeated Nashville at Raleigh, N.C.

Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin collected a goal and an assist apiece and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas each registered two assists as Carolina improved to 2-2-2 since the All-Star break. Frederik Andersen stopped 28 of 31 shots.

Luke Kunin, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot scored for the Predators, who fell to 0-4-0 since returning to action. Roman Josi assisted on all three goals, and Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Players Blackhawks’ Fans Have Fallen in Love With This Season

When a team like the Chicago Blackhawks is struggling, it can be hard to pinpoint the “good.” A constant stream of losses makes it easy to focus on the negatives. It’s warranted because the Blackhawks sit 13 points out of a playoff spot with a forgettable 18-25-8 record. Because of that, it has been hard to find things about the team that are likable. However, there are positives, and it comes from the players. Because this past week was Valentine’s Day, here are three players that fans have grown to love this season.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
FanSided

Bulls standout rookie Ayo Dosunmu may have injured himself in Rising Stars Challenge

A troubling update from All-Star Weekend indicates that rising Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu may have injured his thumb during the Rising Stars game. Ayo Dosunmu has been described as “a revelation for the Bulls since Jan. 1”, and the rookie has yet to disappoint. Even though Dosunmu was the lowest-drafted 2021 rookie in the Rising Stars event, he has impressed everyone watching—including teammates Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Jacob Peterson
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Tyler Seguin
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Carter Verhaeghe
Person
Mason Marchment
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Alex Debrincat
Hoops Rumors

Bulls' Zach LaVine is looking forward to unrestricted free agency

The Bulls‘ emergence as a playoff contender should benefit Zach LaVine, who is headed for unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career, writes Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. LaVine hasn’t reached the postseason in his first seven years in the NBA, but he will have an opportunity on a big stage before free agency arrives.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Blackhawks#Panthers
NHL

Jake Oettinger named NHL's Third Star of the Week

The 23-year-old's week featured a career-high 46-save effort in a 4-1 win over Colorado, 0.98 goals-against average and .972 save percentage. Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger was named the NHL's third star of the week for the week ending Feb. 20. Oettinger stopped 104 of the 107 shots he faced, compiling...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Chicago Tribune

Zach LaVine’s left knee feels ‘way but the Chicago Bulls guard might not be 100% healthy until the offseason

Zach LaVine feels ready to dive into the second half of the Chicago Bulls season after a trip to California — and a weekend in Cleveland for the NBA All-Star Game — but knee soreness will weigh on the guard for the rest of the season. After playing with significant pain in his left knee and sitting out intermittently the last two months, LaVine missed the final three games ahead of the ...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

42K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy