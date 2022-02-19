ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets, NBA Twitter react as Jalen Green puts on a Rising Stars show

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqbrj_0eJB4tuT00
Photo by Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Even on his third game in three consecutive nights, Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green was ready to put on a show at All-Star Weekend.

In the first game of Friday’s Rising Stars tournament, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft was electric as a scorer from 3-point range and at the rim, as shown by a series of highlight dunks.

Team Worthy, which Green participated on, ultimately lost in a heartbreaker, 50-49 (box score). But Green scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting (61.5%), including 4-of-9 on 3-pointers (44.4%), and he was the best player on an extremely talented floor. The newly turned 20-year-old also had 2 steals, 2 assists, and a blocked shot.

Here’s a look at highlights and how NBA Twitter reacted in real-time to Green’s exploits. Green will have another opportunity to draw attention when he competes at Saturday’s slam dunk contest, which will also take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steph Curry, Wife Ayesha Booed Heavily: NBA Fans React

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha were booed during Saturday’s all-star festivities in Cleveland. Curry was simply promoting his new game show titled About Last Night during a break in the action but heard it from the crowd. Had Curry’s Warriors not eliminated the Cavaliers...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals Why He Hugged Michael Jordan At The NBA All-Star Game: "I Didn't Want To Waste That Opportunity Because We're Just Not In The Same Building A Lot... It Meant Something To Me."

The NBA All-Star game last night provided a lot of legendary moments. Along with an incredible All-Star game, the NBA honored the 75 best players of all time, a list they had announced at the start of the season. And before the ceremony, two of the best players on the list linked up, creating one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley’s Comment On John Stockton Is Going Viral

Charles Barkley’s funny quip about John Stockton is trending on social media during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. The legendary NBA big man made a not-so-subtle reference to Stockton’s vaccination status during an all-time draft segment. Barkley’s team was discussing the possibility of drafting Stockton,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Jalen Green
Financial World

Does Kendall Jenner's boyfriend have children with another woman?

Phoenix Suns' player Devin Booker is in a relationship with his model Kendall Jenner. Obviously, the NBA player ended up in the spotlight not only for his performances, but also, of course, for his private life, considering that Kendall is one of the most famous and followed women on social media globally, with an almost notoriety unmatched.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Pts#Reb#Stl#Blk#Fg#Biasedhouston#Suggs
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant Share Special Moment During NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant shared a memorable moment during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. The two embraced after Bryant's husband, Kobe, was honored during halftime. Bryant was representing her husband, who is one of the members of the NBA 75th Anniversary team. Kobe died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January 2020.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

4 Schools Rumored To Be Favorites For Bronny James

LeBron James has the basketball world buzzing following his admission on his oldest son, Bronny James. The four-time NBA champion revealed that he wants to spend the last season of his career playing with his son, Bronny James. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. It’s unclear...
NBA
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

80K+
Followers
125K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy