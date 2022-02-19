Rockets, NBA Twitter react as Jalen Green puts on a Rising Stars show

Photo by Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Even on his third game in three consecutive nights, Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green was ready to put on a show at All-Star Weekend.

In the first game of Friday’s Rising Stars tournament, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft was electric as a scorer from 3-point range and at the rim, as shown by a series of highlight dunks.

Team Worthy, which Green participated on, ultimately lost in a heartbreaker, 50-49 (box score). But Green scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting (61.5%), including 4-of-9 on 3-pointers (44.4%), and he was the best player on an extremely talented floor. The newly turned 20-year-old also had 2 steals, 2 assists, and a blocked shot.

Here’s a look at highlights and how NBA Twitter reacted in real-time to Green’s exploits. Green will have another opportunity to draw attention when he competes at Saturday’s slam dunk contest, which will also take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.