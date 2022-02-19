Job fair set to be held in Trotwood today

iStock/ablokhin

TROTWOOD — Today, the Trotwood Police Lodge is set to host a job fair.

The job fair is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. and go until 2:00 p.m. at the Trotwood Police Lodge on East Main Street in Trotwood.

According to a release, the following businesses will be attending the event:

Applied Mechanical System

Epix Tube

Stratacache Manufacturing Solutions

Lowes

Home Depot

Lee’s Famous Recipe

McDonald’s

Burger King

