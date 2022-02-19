Job fair set to be held in Trotwood today
TROTWOOD — Today, the Trotwood Police Lodge is set to host a job fair.
The job fair is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. and go until 2:00 p.m. at the Trotwood Police Lodge on East Main Street in Trotwood.
According to a release, the following businesses will be attending the event:
- Applied Mechanical System
- Epix Tube
- Stratacache Manufacturing Solutions
- Lowes
- Home Depot
- Lee’s Famous Recipe
- McDonald’s
- Burger King
