ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

Job fair set to be held in Trotwood today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVw4U_0eJB4aNu00
iStock/ablokhin

TROTWOOD — Today, the Trotwood Police Lodge is set to host a job fair.

The job fair is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. and go until 2:00 p.m. at the Trotwood Police Lodge on East Main Street in Trotwood.

>>Dollar General to close Trotwood location in March; neighbors raise concerns over food access

According to a release, the following businesses will be attending the event:

  • Applied Mechanical System
  • Epix Tube
  • Stratacache Manufacturing Solutions
  • Lowes
  • Home Depot
  • Lee’s Famous Recipe
  • McDonald’s
  • Burger King

>>Lawmakers weigh bill to give federal government more power to crack down on price gouging

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Broadband Internet expanding in parts of Greene Co.

XENIA — Greene County commissioners have signed an agreement with Cincinnati Bell to offer high-speed Internet to underserved parts of the county. You can find trees, wildlife, and open fields in rural Greene County, but you often cannot find good Internet service. “I live out in the country, and...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews extinguish house fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Crews have extinguished a house fire that broke out in Trotwood early Tuesday morning. According to initial reports, fire crews were called to the 6700 block of Little Richmond Road just after 3 a.m. >>Around 100 firefighters called to battle fire at Shelby Co. business; building deemed...
TROTWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
60K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy