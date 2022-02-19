ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, CA

Gun threat at Frank Wright results in arrest

By TOM BODUS Editor in Chief
Imperial Valley Press Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMPERIAL — City Police placed an unidentified juvenile under arrest...

www.ivpressonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Imperial, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Imperial, CA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Queen Elizabeth II cancels virtual appointments after positive COVID-19 test

Officials close to Queen Elizabeth II announced on Tuesday that she had canceled her virtual appointments for the day as she deals with "mild" COVID-19 symptoms. "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," Buckingham Palace said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Trump-linked SPAC's shares surge as Truth Social app tops Apple downloads

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O), the blank-check company behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, rose about 14% on Tuesday as the app topped downloads on Apple's App Store after its launch late on Sunday. Truth Social was downloaded...
POTUS
Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Principal#School Resource Officer#City Police
CBS News

Michigan coach Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season after hitting Wisconsin assistant, sparking brawl

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for five games, which accounts for the remainder of the regular season, for his role in Sunday's brawl at the conclusion of the team's loss to Wisconsin, the Big Ten announced Monday. Howard struck a Wisconsin assistant coach during the postgame handshakes, sparking a short brawl between the two teams.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy