High School

Nebraska state wrestling tournament semifinal results

By JAKE JONES
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqQwA_0eJB3Bgu00

Class A Team Scores
1. Millard South 160.5
2. Lincoln East 130.0
3. Papio-LaVista 90.0
4. Columbus 38.5
5. Grand Island 84.0
T7. Norfolk 62.0

Class B Team Scores
1. Bennington 139.5
2. Hastings 107.0
3. Blair 96.0
4. Waverly 80.0
5. Beatrice 73.5
14. Pierce 34.5
19. South Sioux City 22.5
T39. Wayne 6.0
T44. West Point-Beemer 0.0

Class C Team Scores
1. Aquinas Catholic 129.0
2. Central City 85.5
3. Crofton/Bloomfield 80.0
4. David City 74.5
5. Battle Creek 72.0
23. Norfolk Catholic 21.0
31. BRLD 13.0
T51. Oakland-Craig 1.0
T53. Cedar Catholic 0.0
T53. Ponca 0.0

Class D Team Scores
1. Sutherland 116.0
2 Mullen 71.0
3 Winside 64.0
4 Plainview 63.5
5 Tyaher Central 58.0
T22. Wisner-Pilger 22.0
T26. Guardian Angels Central Catholic 20.0
40. Pender 12.0
T58. Stanton 2.0
T63. Osmond 0.0

Class Girl’s Team Scores
1. South Sioux City 65.0
2. Norfolk 53.5
3. Yutan 44.0
4. Wisner-Pilger 38.0
5. Pierce 36.0
T7. Crofton 31.0
25. Winnebago 13.0
T38. BRLD 5.0
T43. Battle Creek 3.0
T43. Stanton 3.0
T50. Norfolk Catholic 3.0
T52. Wayne 1.0
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school state wrestling championship highlights and results (2-19-22)

Siouxland Championship Match Results Class 1A106 – Caleb Coffin (Don Bosco) defeats Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield) 3-1.170 – Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) defeats Blake McCalister (South Central Calhoun) 2-1.182 – Tate Entriken (Hudson) defeats Jackson DeWald (Westwood) 3-2. Class 2A170 – Kaden Stutzman (Atlantic) defeats Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) 2-1.285 – Easton Fleshman (West Lyon) defeats […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Late layup by Hawkins lifts Creighton past Marquette

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points and Ryan Hawkins made a layup with 1:55 left to give Creighton the lead en route to an 83-82 win over Marquette. Hawkins’ layup capped a 7-1 run for the Bluejays. Neither team scored again until the final eight seconds. Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard missed a 3-pointer […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to be under new ownership

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is expecting to come under new ownership. According to a press release from Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), the Sioux City Hard Rock Casino, along with other properties, will be passed from Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC (P2E) to CDI for $2.485 billion. “This unique […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
