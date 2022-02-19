Nebraska state wrestling tournament semifinal results
|Class A Team Scores
|1.
|Millard South
|160.5
|2.
|Lincoln East
|130.0
|3.
|Papio-LaVista
|90.0
|4.
|Columbus
|38.5
|5.
|Grand Island
|84.0
|T7.
|Norfolk
|62.0
|Class B Team Scores
|1.
|Bennington
|139.5
|2.
|Hastings
|107.0
|3.
|Blair
|96.0
|4.
|Waverly
|80.0
|5.
|Beatrice
|73.5
|14.
|Pierce
|34.5
|19.
|South Sioux City
|22.5
|T39.
|Wayne
|6.0
|T44.
|West Point-Beemer
|0.0
|Class C Team Scores
|1.
|Aquinas Catholic
|129.0
|2.
|Central City
|85.5
|3.
|Crofton/Bloomfield
|80.0
|4.
|David City
|74.5
|5.
|Battle Creek
|72.0
|23.
|Norfolk Catholic
|21.0
|31.
|BRLD
|13.0
|T51.
|Oakland-Craig
|1.0
|T53.
|Cedar Catholic
|0.0
|T53.
|Ponca
|0.0
|Class D Team Scores
|1.
|Sutherland
|116.0
|2
|Mullen
|71.0
|3
|Winside
|64.0
|4
|Plainview
|63.5
|5
|Tyaher Central
|58.0
|T22.
|Wisner-Pilger
|22.0
|T26.
|Guardian Angels Central Catholic
|20.0
|40.
|Pender
|12.0
|T58.
|Stanton
|2.0
|T63.
|Osmond
|0.0
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|Class Girl’s Team Scores
|1.
|South Sioux City
|65.0
|2.
|Norfolk
|53.5
|3.
|Yutan
|44.0
|4.
|Wisner-Pilger
|38.0
|5.
|Pierce
|36.0
|T7.
|Crofton
|31.0
|25.
|Winnebago
|13.0
|T38.
|BRLD
|5.0
|T43.
|Battle Creek
|3.0
|T43.
|Stanton
|3.0
|T50.
|Norfolk Catholic
|3.0
|T52.
|Wayne
|1.0
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0