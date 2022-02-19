ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Duncan Phenix
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are looking for help identifying a man who robbed a business Friday morning along the 6000 block of North Decatur near the 215 northern beltway.

In surveillance photos provided by Metro the man is seen with what appears to be a large gun at a counter in the business.

Police describe the man as a Black adult, thin build, 20’s-30’s in age, wearing a black beanie, black puffy jacket, black sweatshirt under the jacket, maroon mask, light blue jeans, green shoes and black bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or log on to the Crime Stoppers home page.

