Las Vegas, NV

Prayer service honors Las Vegas frontline workers at Southern Hills Hospital

By Julia Romero
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A strong show of support for local frontline workers who have spent the majority of the last two years fighting the pandemic at a southwest valley hospital.

Members from the community, religious figures from around the county, healthcare workers, and former patients joined for a moment of prayer at Southern Hills Hospital on Thursday.

Among those in attendance were former COVID-19 patients, family members, and family members of patients still fighting inside.

Alexis Mussi is the CEO of Southern Hills Hospital and says she’s thankful to see COVID-19 numbers going down but said she knows her team’s fight against the pandemic is ongoing.

“While we are thankful that our covid numbers are going down, or positivity rates are going down, and our masks are coming off we know the fight will continue,” she added.

Mussi also

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

