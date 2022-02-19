Text to Win Tickets to See Lil Durk

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win tickets to see LIL DURK live at The Andrew J Brady Music Center April 27 th . For your chance to win just text the keyword “DURK” (ALL ONE WORD) to 24042 . Text club and esign terms may apply. Scroll down for official contest rules

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest: