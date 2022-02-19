ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Donald Glover Confirms FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Season 4 Will Be Last: “I Think It Ends Perfectly.”

By Alex Zephyr
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1Qzp_0eJB1aUX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZeEl_0eJB1aUX00

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz


Fans of the FX series Atlanta will be thrilled to know Season 3 is officially ending its three-year hiatus with its return on March 24. And the show’s fourth season is already slated for Fall 2022. But Donald Glover may have left those fans brokenhearted one last time when he announced that it’s a wrap for the show after that.

“Death is natural,” he said during a recent press tour. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Atlanta (@atlantafx)

Last May, Glover tweeted that cancel culture had made tv and movies “boring” and “not that good” anymore. In fact he actually wanted to call of the show since its second season, though. “The story was always supposed to be what it was,” he added at the presser. “And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly.”

His co-star Brian Tyree Henry agreed. “We’re all eager to figure out what becomes of the gang, what happens to us,” he said. “I was wondering, what happens to older rappers? What is Albert at 55? Is he still going to be doing the same thing? But that’s the great part of coming to an end. For us, it just naturally felt like it was time.”

Henry didn’t close the door on a possible reunion, though. “If we decide to come back together when we’re 65,” he continued, “with arthritis medication and our walkers, we probably will because we’re all connected for the rest of our lives.”

“If there’s a reason to do it, of course. Like a Christmas special,” Glover chimed in. “It always depends. I like keeping my options open.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FX Networks (@fxnetworks)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
StyleCaster

Here’s What Mariah Really Thinks About Nick Expecting an 8th Child With His 5th Baby Mama

Happy for him. Mariah Carey’s response to Nick Cannon and Bri Tiese’s baby news (and his eighth child with his fifth baby mama overall) shows she has nothing but support for her ex-husband. Nick, who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016, confirmed he’s expecting a son with his model girlfriend on an episode of his show, The Nick Cannon Show, on January 31, 2022. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration. I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be,” he said adding that he and Bri are in a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Glover
Radar Online.com

Rihanna Hides Her Hand In Brand-New Pregnancy Shots Following A$AP Rocky Marriage Rumors

Rihanna might not be hiding her baby bump any longer, but she is concealing her fingers amid rumors she's set to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. New photos emerged of pregnant RiRi proudly flaunting her growing belly on Monday. While the 33-year-old singer's glowing pregnancy style stole the show, it was hard not to notice that she failed to showcase her hands, which may or may not be displaying a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fx
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Claims Late Brother Michael Jackson Would Call Her ‘Pig’ and ‘Cow’ Amid Body Image Issues: It ‘Would Hurt’

Dealing with the past. Janet Jackson addressed the major highs and lows throughout her life in Lifetime’s Janet — and that includes her weight struggles over the years. “I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I did Good Times, and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” Jackson, 55, shared in Part 2 of the new A&E documentary, which premiered on Saturday, January 29. “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Are 'Love & Hip Hop' Stars Cyn Santana and Booby Gibson Still Together?

Season 2 of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, just like Season 1, brought together many castmates from various Love & Hip Hop shows together to connect, have some fun, and let their guards down while creating some great memories with new and old friends. This time around, the cast appeared to be a lot bigger and included LHH's Mimi Faust, Stevie J, Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, and Jonathan Fernandez, to name a few.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Erykah Badu’s Daughter, Puma Curry, Gets Alicia Keys’ Approval For ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ Cover

The Grammy-winning singer took to TikTok to react. Erykah Badu’s daughter Puma Curry has some serious vocal cords. The 17-year-old regularly posts song covers from Rihanna’s “Stay” to Princess Tiana’s “Almost There” from Disney’s The Princess And The Frog. For one of her latest covers, she decided to perform Alicia Keys’ 2003 hit, “If I Ain’t Got You,” and the original singer was impressed to say the least.
MUSIC
Bossip

Yiiiikes: Fans Allege That Lil Baby Flaunting His Rapper Babymama-ship With Jayda Cheaves Triggered Saweetie SHADE—But There’s THIS

Some fans think shots were fired in Lil Baby’s direction after he appeared to be having a fun time with his on and off again baby’s mama, Jayda Cheaves, but is it true?. Although the famous pair have not officially confirmed they are back in a relationship, Baby and Jayda are not hiding that they are currently on vacation together and celebrating a friend’s birthday in Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Mo’Nique and Tyler Perry to meet?

The Mo’Nique and Tyler Perry drama is still alive. On Feb. 16, Mo’Nique was a guest on the show “Turnt Out with TS Madison,” where she explained her long history with Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. Throughout the show, she explains how she was blackballed by...
CELEBRITIES
WPTV

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dead at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model, and songwriter of the 1960s and '70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis' landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, has died. She was 77. The Associated Press reported that she passed away...
CELEBRITIES
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

938
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy