How to make your yard or garden more drought tolerant

By Matt Meyer
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Calif (KSWB) – Drought conditions are nothing new to Californians, who are experiencing an exceptionally dry start to 2022 after there were some brief signs of improvement last winter.

Across the Golden State, residents are trying to get more water-wise. People with large grass yards (and even larger water bills) may be considering alternative groundcovers or even artificial turf for the first time. Gardeners who find their beloved greenery struggling through the summer might be looking for something more hearty.

Whether you’re reimagining your whole approach to landscaping or just looking to add an “unthirsty” new friend, there are plenty of options to consider.

La Niña forecast: Update amid dry California winter

Water-conserving plants for California yards

If you’re replacing old landscaping or adding new plants, these options are generally recommended by California’s Department of Water Resources .

Drought-tolerant shrubs

Euryops (Getty Images)
  • Blue Hibiscus, Alyogyne huegelii
  • Coyote Brush, Baccharis pilularis
  • Barberry, Berberis x stenophylla
  • Bush Anemone, Carpenteria californica
  • Bush Morning Glory, Convolvulus cneorum
  • Smoke Tree, Cotinus coggygria
  • Euryops, Euryops pectinatus
  • Pineapple Guava, Feijoa sellowiana
  • Texas Ranger, Leucophyllum sp.
  • Pomegranate, Punica granatum

Drought-tolerant trees

Honey Locust (Getty Images)
  • Madrone, Arbutus menziesii
  • Bottle Tree, Brachychiton populneus
  • Pindo Palm, Butia capitata
  • Australian Beefwood, Casuarina stricta
  • Honey Locust, Gleditsia triacanthos
  • Sweet Bay, Laurus nobilis
  • Interior Live Oak, Quercus wislizenii
  • Locust, Robinia x ambigua
  • Texas Mountain Laurel, Sophora secundiflora
  • Chaste Tree, Vitex agnus-castus

Drought-tolerant groundcovers

Drought-tolerant wooly silver thyme, golden sedum and blue bellflowers (Getty Images)
  • Bearberry, Arctostaphylos uva-ursi
  • Carmel Creeper, Ceanthous griseus horizontalis
  • Red Spike Ice Plant, Cephalophylum sp.
  • Chamomile, Chamaemelum nobile
  • Creeping Coprosma, Coprosma x kirkii
  • Trailing Lantana, Lantana montedivensis
  • Creeping Mahonia, Mahonia repens
  • Pork and Beans, Sedum rubrotinctum
  • Australian Bluebell Creeper, Sollya heterophylla
  • Wooly Thyme, Thymus pseudolanuginosus

Drought-tolerant perennials

Gaillardia grandiflora (Blanket Flower) (Getty Images)
  • Yarrow, Achillea millefolium
  • Columbine, Aquilegia hybrids
  • Wormwood, Artemisia “Powis Castle”
  • Italian Arum, Arum italicum
  • Cast Iron Plant, Aspidistra elatior
  • Fortnight Lily, Dietes iridioides
  • Siberian Wallflower, Erysimum x allionii
  • Blanketflower, Gaillardia grandiflora
  • Sunrose, Helianthemum nummularium
  • Crown Pink, Lychnis coronaria

Use these lists as a jumping-off point — depending on your needs, you can check in with a local nursery or the gardening section at a home goods store, where staff will likely have further recommendations.

West megadrought worsens to driest in at least 1,200 years

Even if they don’t carry the specific species you seek, they can point you toward something similar. It’s also worth confirming that there’s nothing in your immediate area’s microclimate that makes one plant less-suited than another.

Take advantage of drought landscaping rebates

Local water districts and government agencies want you to save water — and they’ll help finance your landscaping project, too. Make sure to check for rebates and other incentives if you’re planning to make your yard more drought tolerant.

For example, San Diego County offers rebates for a wide range of initiatives:

  • Turf replacement
  • Watersmart edgescaping (replacing the plants that line pavement)
  • Rainwater barrels and other rain-saving mechanisms
  • Rain-friendly pavement (permeable surfaces that allow water to flow into the earth)
  • Smart irrigation controllers for sprinklers

The Los Angeles County Waterworks District offers a “Cash for Grass” program , which pays residents by the square-foot for replacing inefficient turf with drought-tolerant alternatives.

These are just a few examples — Google your local agencies along with the name of your project and “rebate” or “incentives” to find more. You might be surprised how much you can save.

Ready to dive deeper?

Tackling a large, water-efficient landscaping project is best done with a cohesive plan and a fair bit of research beforehand. Check out these trustworthy sources when you’re ready to learn more:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

State budget surplus could exceed projection by billions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Gov. Gavin Newsom said in his January budget presentation his administration was forecasting a $45 billion budget surplus, but a recent update from the Legislative Analyst Office shows it could be billions more than that. With the tax season underway and California collecting revenue, the state’s budget surplus seems to be […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fresno County health officials warn residents to remain vigilant despite new ‘endemic plan’ by California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state is moving from a pandemic approach to an endemic one in the fight against COVID 19 during a press conference Thursday. Newsom is emphasizing a reactive approach to the virus, which means focusing on early detection, stockpiling masks, and contracting with companies that make at-home rapid tests. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
