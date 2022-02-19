Malterer, East coast past Craig

MADISON

Massi Malterer showed the Janesville Craig boys basketball team why he leads the Big Eight Conference in scoring Friday.

The Madison East senior scored 30 points to lead the Purgolders to a 77-58 victory over the Cougars.

Craig (7-16, 5-12) trailed by 14 points at halftime and could draw within no closer than nine during the second half.

“Rebounding continues to be our Achilles’ heel,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “They had 16 offensive rebounds and hit timely 3’s.

“East is a talented team and really made us work for all our baskets tonight.”

Malterer, who came in averaging 21.8 points per game, tallied 15 points in each half, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half after Craig had cut the lead to nine.

Da’Marcus DeValk had 14 points to lead Craig. Carson McCormick added 11 and Hayden Halverson 10.

Craig will close the regular season Thursday at home against Beloit Memorial.

EAST 77, CRAIG 58

Craig (58)—Clark 2-0-4; DeValk 6-0-14; Bertagnoli 1-0-3; McCormick 4-1-11; Collins 0-1-1; DeGraaf 2-0-4; Halverson 4-1-10; Hughes 1-2-4; Stried 2-0-4; Ehret 1-0-3. Totals: 23-5-58.

East (77)—Malterer 11-4-30; Easton Jr. 9-0-20; Atchinson 1-0-3; Reynolds 1-0-3; Fadele 4-2-11; Alidu 1-0-2; Davis Jr. 2-0-4; Mayes 1-0-2; Smith Jr. 1-0-2. Totals: 31-6-77.

Halftime—East 38, Craig 24. 3-point goals—Craig 7 (McCormick 2, DeValk 2, Halverson, Bertagnoli, Ehret), East 9 (Malterer 4, Easton Jr. 2, Reynolds, Atchinson, Fadele). Free throws missed—Craig 11, East 5. Total fouls—Craig 11, East 14.