Open House - 2406 Box Oak Place

While modern architecture is stunning, there’s always an invisible something pulling me toward vintage home trends. We love a house with character. Did you know that houses in the South even have traditions that explain paint colors?. When it comes to older homes, there are some mysterious old home...
Power attorney Tony Buzbee, to put it lightly, is no stranger to going big. Take his bombastic, fists-up mayoral campaign or the $750 million lawsuit he filed against the Astroworld Festival. And how about the former Marine parking a $600,000 WWII tank in front of his River Oaks home?. His...
Jenn Nawada visits Bruce Vanicek at Rhode Island Nurseries, a 4th generation family-owned nursery, to show how shrubs are planted and grown; Kevin OConnor, Nathan Gilbert, and Ross Trethewey share some cost-effective ways to insulate existing windows without replacing them; Kevin joins Tom Silva in the woodshop to build a serving tray with a custom jig and box joints.
Chelsie Breigh Johnson, with RE/MAX Southern Realty, has received the celebrated RE/MAX Executive Club Award, which recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and/or sellers during the past year. This is Johnson’s first year in real estate, earning this high honor in only four months. “It’s...
Comments / 0