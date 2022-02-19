ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Russell scores 23 as Maryland rolls past Nebraska 90-74

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5aCx_0eJAzifH00
1 of 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fatts Russell scored 23 points, leading six in double figures, and Maryland rolled through the second half to defeat Nebraska 90-74 on Friday night.

Maryland shot 73% through the first 10 minutes of the second half, turning a two-point halftime lead into a 73-54 advantage. Donta Scott led the 31-14 run with nine points. Maryland finished the half at 59% and shot 52.5% for the game. The Terrapins had only four turnovers in the game.

A 3-pointer and a three-point play by Bryce McGowens helped draw the Cornhuskers within 82-68 near the four-minute mark. Nebraska scored its next six points from the free-throw line and it was 84-74 with 2:25 to go. Nebraska did not score again.

Scott finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins (12-14, 4-11 Big 12). Julian Reese scored a career-high 13 points, Hakim Hart added 11, and Qudus Wahab and Ian Martinez scored 10 each.

Leading scorer Eric Ayala (15.1 ppg) returned to the lineup after an injury kept him out of Maryland’s near-upset of then-No. 3 Purdue on Sunday. Ayala scored two points, going 0-for-3 from the field, in 24 minutes of play.

McGowens, the current and six-time Big Ten freshman of the week, scored 25 points for the Cornhuskers (7-19, 1-14). It was his ninth 20-point game of the season. Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 14 points and C.J. Wilcher had 10. Nebraska shot 40%.

Maryland trailed 19-14 nine minutes into the game before Reese scored seven points in an 11-2 run for a 25-21 lead near the eight-minute mark. Their were six lead changes in the remainder of the half and Maryland led 42-40 at the break.

It was the 13th meeting between the two teams that joined the Big Ten during the conference’s expansion era. Maryland leads 10-3.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland College Basketball
Local
Nebraska College Basketball
Local
Nebraska Basketball
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
State
Nebraska State
CBS News

Colombia becomes latest Latin American nation to partially decriminalize abortion

Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russell#Ap#Cornhuskers#Purdue
The Hill

Queen Elizabeth II cancels virtual appointments after positive COVID-19 test

Officials close to Queen Elizabeth II announced on Tuesday that she had canceled her virtual appointments for the day as she deals with "mild" COVID-19 symptoms. "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," Buckingham Palace said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

767K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy