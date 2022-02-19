ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Hill’s late 3-pointers send C-Falls to Western A

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA FALLS — Jace Hill scored 27 points, including two 3-pointers in the final seven seconds, to lead Columbia Falls past Ronan 63-62 Friday and into the Western A boys basketball divisional.

Hill’s heroics came after Columbia Falls (11-8) trailed 61-51 with 4 minutes left in this Northwest A play-in game. Ronan still led 62-57 when Hill hit a three with seven seconds left.

Columbia Falls fouled, and after the Chiefs missed the front end free throw the Wildcats rebounded, Hill split a double-team near midcourt and got off the game-winner with .04 on the clock. The buzzer sounded before his fourth 3-pointer of the game found the net.

Cody Schweikert added 16 points and six rebounds for Columbia Falls, which takes the No. 4 seed out of the Northwest into next week’s Western A tournament in Hamilton.

Elijah Tonasket scored 22 points and Marlo Tonasket added 21 for Ronan, which ended up 9-9. This was the program’s third matchup in eight days; each team had won on the other’s floor before Friday.

Ronan 18 15 20 9 - 62

C-Falls 16 17 15 15 - 63

RONAN — Elijah Tonasket 22, Marlo Tonasket 21, Peyton Cates 7, Ted Coffman 5, Ruben Couture 4, Dillon Pretty On Top 3.

COLUMBIA FALLS — Jace Hill 27, Cody Schweikert 16, Alihn Anderson 8, Mason Peters 5, Mark Robison 4, John Dyon 2, Hunter Goodman 1.

Libby 43, Whitefish 34

LIBBY — Caden Williams scored 16 points, eight during a fourth-quarter comeback that carried Libby over Whitefish in another Northwest A play-in game.

Tyler Andersen scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter for the Loggers (14-5), who now take the Northwest’s No. 3 seed into next week’s Western A Divisional in Hamilton. Andersen hit a three and helped keep the Bulldogs (7-11) at bay with a 4-for-4 performance at the line. Libby hit eight straight free throws in the fourth.

Whitefish’s Bodie Smith scored a game-high 18. Talon Holmquist added 10; he scored all of the Bulldogs’ eight third-quarter points, after which they led 27-24..

Whitefish 13 6 8 7 - 34

Libby 14 6 4 19 - 43

WHITEFISH — Bodie Smith 18, Talon Holmquist 10, Jaxsen Schlauch 4, Fynn Ridgeway 2.

LIBBY — Caden Williams 16, Tyler Andersen 11, TJ Andersen 8, Ryder Davis 4, Cy Stevenson 2, Ivan Cano 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Inter Lake

Vikings complete Bigfork sweep of 7-B tourney

BIGFORK — Levi Taylor scored 16 points, Isak Epperly added 14 and the Bigfork Vikings won the District 7-B tournament title Saturday, beating Eureka 55-38. The Vikings completed a Bigfork sweep of the titles, played on their home floor. The Valkyries also beat Eureka for the 7-B girls crown. Both teams, along with Mission and Thompson Falls, head to next week’s Western B Divisional in Ronan. Mission placed third, beating Thompson Falls behind 44 points from Zoran LaFrombois. Bigfork 55, Eureka 38 Epperly and Colin Wade each hit 3-pointers as Bigfork (12-8) bolted to a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Taylor scored seven points...
BIGFORK, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Stillwater second at MCAA state basketball

GREAT FALLS — Senior Sophia Sulzbacher scored a total of 55 points over the course of three games last weekend as the Stillwater Christian School Cougars placed second in the MCAA State basketball tournament. The Cougars, defending state champions, fell 61-44 to Great Falls Homeschool in the championship game. They defeated Petra Academy 53-41 and Billings Christian 71-11 in the other two games. Sulzbacher was named first team All-State for her efforts. Junior Zoe Linn was named to the second team. Stillwater Christian 53, Petra Acadamey 41 SCS 10 14 17 12 — 53 Petra 15...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
555
Followers
614
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy