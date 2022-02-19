ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, OR

Parents call for change, claim racial slurs yelled at Sandy HS game

By Jennifer Dowling
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJxKT_0eJAxSQ700

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents are calling for a change after the Reynolds High School girl’s basketball team walked out of their game against Sandy on Thursday after they say people in the stands started yelling racial slurs at them.

Now the parents of one of the players want to put the spotlight on the intolerance that can exist even in youth sports.

Parents Brian and Natalie Glenn say the racist name calling from the stands was bad enough, but they were also very troubled and frustrated after they claim administrators did nothing. Essentially, they say, forcing the Reynolds team to leave.

Police investigating after multiple cars stripped in N Portland

“I wouldn’t think that now with so much that’s transpired in the past few years that my child would be subject to this as a youth sport,” Natalie Glenn said.

Glenn says the varsity girls basketball game in Sandy turned into a nightmare for the Reynolds team when her daughter says they heard people in the stands yelling racial slurs — including calling them the N-word.
“Sports is our community, it represents who we are it represents our students and the passion that they have for what they are doing,” Natalie Glenn explained.

Glenn found a Sandy administrator and requested those spectators be sent home, but it didn’t happen.

“Our daughter comes up to us and says ‘I think we are going to go ahead and leave the game,’ and she’s crying at this point,” Natalie said.

Brian Glenn explained “the student body and the lack of any administration to correct the problem, is how we find ourselves here right now.”

The Oregon Trail School District issued a statement acknowledging there was an incident at Thursday night’s game.

“Allegations were made that a student spectator was using racially charged language. While we thoroughly investigated the incident and were unable to corroborate the accusation, we acknowledge that it is our responsibility to ensure every athlete and spectator feels welcomed and we uphold the integrity of high school athletics,” the school district said.

The district added, “we were unable to do that last night. We have no tolerance for discrimination.”

3 arrested after chase from Portland to Vancouver, shots fired at police

In the meantime, Natalie Glenn is planning to contact the Mt. Hood Conference.

“I am going to ask for a suspension of Sandy High School until they can provide proof of diversity, equity and inclusion training for their student body and their staff,” Glenn said.

Brian Glenn noted “At some point, enough has to be enough and for me enough became the moment they called my daughter less than who she is.”

KOIN 6 also reached out to Reynolds. Stephanie Field, the executive director of communications and community relations, sent a statement saying, “I am aware of an incident and it is currently being investigated.”

Natalie Glenn says she’s also calling on other parents who have concerns for support in bringing attention to this issue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 38

My other hat is tinfoil
2d ago

Is this the way Reynolds wins girls basketball games? If Sandy played a rap song using the N word and lyrics degrading women would a brake dance break out by the Reynolds team, a kind a Super Bowl halftime show, complete with the parents twerking to the beat? This is a grifter move by the Reynolds parents!

Reply(12)
10
Jeremy Wargnier
2d ago

Apparently the sensitive Sally’s never heard the phrase sticks and stones will break your bones but words can never hurt you, who cares if they were using Rachel‘s slurs MoveOn it’s unimportant

Reply(2)
5
Comments freedom
3d ago

This is sad, I grew up in the 70s 80s 90s and never heard of anyone throwing racial slurs during highscool sports. People suck. We need to quit letting our politicians on both sides quit baiting the poor against the poor. The rich use psychology to make sure their families and friends stay rich and the majority of us stay poor. The majority is poor and if the poor quit listening to all the lies and came together, we could actually make it so everyone has a chance at their dreams. Instead friends and family's for the first time in my 50 years hate each other for being Republicans or Democrats. Our society is going backwards and we're all o ly getting poorer. Please people wake up. The poor are the majority and the majority is supposed to make the rules....

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandy, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Sandy, OR
Sports
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Society
Sandy, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Racism#Sandy Hs#Reynolds High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy