Texas Chainsaw Massacre Review

When Wes Craven passed away back in 2015, we lost a master of horror. The filmmaker contributed a lot to the genre, particularly the slasher from the ‘70s up until just a few years before his death. While it feels as though Hollywood has been letting his work rest in peace since then, the release and box office success of the recent Scream movie removed the mask of mystery regarding the audience intrigued to see revisits of the legend’s ideas in a modern context through the lens of other creatives. Following Scream, the potential for A Nightmare on Elm Street revival is high on my mind, because I believe it’s time to be visited by good ol' Freddy Krueger once again.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO