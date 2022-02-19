Texas Chainsaw Massacre Review

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Blackhat, and St. Vincent. Want to watch a movie on Netflix but aren't sure where to start? Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart can help you decide what's worth watching from Netflix's most popular movies. The list for Monday, Feb. 21 is topped by Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the latest, extremely 2022-ified iteration of the slasher franchise. It's followed by the once-underrated, now-popular Michael Mann/Chris Hemsworth hacker thriller Blackhat at No. 2 and the crankily uplifting Bill Murray dramedy St. Vincent at No. 3. No. 4 is the animated family movie Despicable Me 2. True crime documentary The Tinder Swindler rounds out the top 5, showing considerable staying power after almost three weeks on the chart.
