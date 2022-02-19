ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Polson, Ronan girls advance to Divisionals

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

WHITEFISH — Lexi Wirz led four Polson players in double figures with 13 points, and the Lady Pirates survived a wild fourth quarter to beat Whitefish 52-46 in a Northwest A play-in game.

Polson, 5-14, advanced to next week’s Western A girls basketball divisional in Hamilton as the No. 4 seed.

Turquoise Pierre and Areanna Burke had 11 points each for the Lady Pirates, who split two regular-season games with the Bulldogs. McKenna Hanson added 10 points for Polson.

Erin Wilde scored a game-high 17 points for Whitefish, which ended up 7-11. Ainsley Scott added 11 points.

Polson 10 9 14 19 - 52

Whitefish 8 5 13 20 - 46

POLSON — Lexi Wirz 13, Turquoise Pierre 11, Aeranna Burke 11, McKenna Hanson 10, Grace Simonich 7.

WHITEFISH — Erin Wilde 17, Ainsley Scott 11, Taylor Means 9, Hailey Ells 5, Alivia Ingold 2.

Ronan 50, Libby 33

RONAN — Olivia Heiner led a balanced attack with 11 points, and the Maidens (14-5) built a 38-18 lead after three quarters to advance to divisionals.

LaReina Cordova added 10 points for Ronan, all in the first half.

Taylor Munro scored a game-high 13 for Libby, which ended up 2-17.

Libby 6 7 5 15 - 33

Ronan 15 10 13 12 - 50

LIBBY — Taylor Munro 13, Ashley Freese 8, Rylee Boltz 8, Addy Gilden-Vincent 2.

RONAN — Olivia Heinder 11, LaReina Cordova 10, Margaret Cordova 8, Leina Ulutoa 7, Lauryn Buhr 3, Ally Luedtke 3, Dani Coffman 4, Haylie Webster 4,

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Inter Lake

Vikings complete Bigfork sweep of 7-B tourney

BIGFORK — Levi Taylor scored 16 points, Isak Epperly added 14 and the Bigfork Vikings won the District 7-B tournament title Saturday, beating Eureka 55-38. The Vikings completed a Bigfork sweep of the titles, played on their home floor. The Valkyries also beat Eureka for the 7-B girls crown. Both teams, along with Mission and Thompson Falls, head to next week’s Western B Divisional in Ronan. Mission placed third, beating Thompson Falls behind 44 points from Zoran LaFrombois. Bigfork 55, Eureka 38 Epperly and Colin Wade each hit 3-pointers as Bigfork (12-8) bolted to a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Taylor scored seven points...
BIGFORK, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Stillwater second at MCAA state basketball

GREAT FALLS — Senior Sophia Sulzbacher scored a total of 55 points over the course of three games last weekend as the Stillwater Christian School Cougars placed second in the MCAA State basketball tournament. The Cougars, defending state champions, fell 61-44 to Great Falls Homeschool in the championship game. They defeated Petra Academy 53-41 and Billings Christian 71-11 in the other two games. Sulzbacher was named first team All-State for her efforts. Junior Zoe Linn was named to the second team. Stillwater Christian 53, Petra Acadamey 41 SCS 10 14 17 12 — 53 Petra 15...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
555
Followers
614
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy