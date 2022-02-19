Polson, Ronan girls advance to Divisionals

WHITEFISH — Lexi Wirz led four Polson players in double figures with 13 points, and the Lady Pirates survived a wild fourth quarter to beat Whitefish 52-46 in a Northwest A play-in game.

Polson, 5-14, advanced to next week’s Western A girls basketball divisional in Hamilton as the No. 4 seed.

Turquoise Pierre and Areanna Burke had 11 points each for the Lady Pirates, who split two regular-season games with the Bulldogs. McKenna Hanson added 10 points for Polson.

Erin Wilde scored a game-high 17 points for Whitefish, which ended up 7-11. Ainsley Scott added 11 points.

Polson 10 9 14 19 - 52

Whitefish 8 5 13 20 - 46

POLSON — Lexi Wirz 13, Turquoise Pierre 11, Aeranna Burke 11, McKenna Hanson 10, Grace Simonich 7.

WHITEFISH — Erin Wilde 17, Ainsley Scott 11, Taylor Means 9, Hailey Ells 5, Alivia Ingold 2.

Ronan 50, Libby 33

RONAN — Olivia Heiner led a balanced attack with 11 points, and the Maidens (14-5) built a 38-18 lead after three quarters to advance to divisionals.

LaReina Cordova added 10 points for Ronan, all in the first half.

Taylor Munro scored a game-high 13 for Libby, which ended up 2-17.

Libby 6 7 5 15 - 33

Ronan 15 10 13 12 - 50

LIBBY — Taylor Munro 13, Ashley Freese 8, Rylee Boltz 8, Addy Gilden-Vincent 2.

RONAN — Olivia Heinder 11, LaReina Cordova 10, Margaret Cordova 8, Leina Ulutoa 7, Lauryn Buhr 3, Ally Luedtke 3, Dani Coffman 4, Haylie Webster 4,