Denver, CO

Southern Colorado wrestlers advance to CHSAA state finals

By Julia Maguire
 3 days ago

DENVER — Day two of the CHSAA state wrestling championships set the stage for Saturday’s Parade of Champions.

Three wrestlers from Pueblo East in the 4A boys ranks are headed to the state championship match in their respective weight classes — LJ Herburger, Weston Dalton, and Sebastian Freeman. The Pikes Peak region will be well-represented Saturday in the final day of the CHSAA state championships, including Falcon’s Tyler Valdez. Valdez will take on Pueblo East’s Weston Dalton.

“We knew it was going to be an exciting match,” Valdez said. “It was an exciting match all the way through. It could’ve gone either way. I came out on top. He was happy for me and I woul’ve been just as happy for him to make it to the finals. I worked really hard to get to this spot. The hard work starts now though, getting to the finals is one thing, but winning in the finals is the next, so I have to start preparing for that.”

Elsewhere, in the championship bracket, stellar performances by the Calhan duo Taylor Knox and Ciara Monger advanced them to the finals. A brother combo in Fowler, Traven and Waitley Sharon, moved on to the finals in their respective weight classes. Knox and Monger are both defending state champs.

“I’m excited,” Monger said. “It’s been a great season and I’m glad we got real competition this year and got to go to the tournaments. I’m real excited because it’s with everyone here now. Instead of just girls, it’s everyone combined. I’m excited.”

The Parade of Champions starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Ball Arena.

