With COVID-19 case trends headed in the right direction, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green believes the state's Safe Travels program could end as soon as next month. Safe Travels was a first of its kind program, requiring domestic travelers coming into the islands to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test result before their flight. Since its debut, there's been mixed feelings from the public. Now that it might go away, there's still mixed reactions.

HAWAII STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO