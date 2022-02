The first Free Fishing weekend of the new year is scheduled for Feb. 19 and 20. What this means is you don’t need a fishing license to fish anywhere in the state in freshwater if you are 16 years of age or older. Anyone under 16 years of age does not need a license. However, you must still abide by the rules and regulations that pertain to the body of water you intend to fish. To find out more about the state’s free fishing weekends, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/89821.html.

HOBBIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO