Local college student shares concerns for friends, family in Ukraine amid possible invasion

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
CEDARVILLE — When Abigail Rist saw her friends in Ukraine over winter break, she wasn’t sure if it would be the last time.

Rist is a student at Cedarville University and shared what it’s like to be here, in the Miami Valley, while her home country could be attacked.

Late afternoon Feb.18 President Joe Biden said he was convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin had already made the decision to invade Ukraine.

When Rist was visiting family and friends in Ukraine in January, she was already aware of the danger they were possibly in.

She said there were 100,000 troops on the border then.

“I pray the next time I go back that most of my friends will be there,” Rist told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek.

Rist said the time difference makes it difficult to keep up with events in Ukraine.

“You wake up and you hope that nothing serious has happened,” Rist said.

Her family moved to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv when she was a baby, she recalls the friendly people growing up.

A scene much different from hundreds of thousands of Russian forces, about half of which according to CBS are in attack position.

“It’s a very dangerous situation if it escalates,” Cedarville University International Studies Professor Glen Duerr said.

Earlier this week, Deurr said this could be the worst violence in Europe since the end of World War II.

Duerr said as tensions rise it has the potential to be very volatile.

CBS reported Air Raid sirens went off in Eastern Ukraine Feb. 19 and a bomb hit a car outside a government building.

“Make no mistake. If Russia pursues its plans, it will be responsible for a catastrophic and needless war of choice,” President Biden said during his remarks from the White House Friday.

A war in a country where Rist still has friends.

Rist said while some are still enjoying life as normal, many are prepared for what may come — and ready.

Many Ukrainians has been waiting for this since Russia annexed part of Ukraine, Crimea, in 2014 Rist explained.

This makes the relationship between Russia and Ukraine complicated Rist said.

“It’s hard to explain because in one hand it’s your brother, but it’s like your big brother that bullies you too. So it’s, it’s difficult,” Rist said.

In a stressful and concerning time, the Cedarville community has been there to comfort Rist.

“It’s wonderful to know that my friends and family here in America are praying and thinking of my friends, and friends who are family, back in Ukraine,” she said.

