If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Another must-have sneaker collaboration from JJJJound is on the way. This time, the Montreal-based studio has joined forces with frequent collaborator New Balance to give the 990v3 silhouette a new look. After delivering a limited-edition apparel and footwear collection with Bape last week, the studio previewed its next collab on Instagram yesterday, which revealed that it has once again applied its signature minimal aesthetic to its upcoming 990v3 release. The JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 is equipped with a predominantly green-based mesh...

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO