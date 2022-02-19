Wrestling: Allen East wins 6th straight NWC crown

Allen East’s Gage Wireman, left, competes against Ada’s Landon Simon during Friday night’s Northwest Conference Championships at Bluffton High School. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

BLUFFTON – Taking home the Northwest Conference title has become a regular occurrence for the Allen East wrestling program.

Coming into Friday’s Northwest Conference Championships at Bluffton High School, Allen East was riding a five-year winning streak.

Now, make it six.

Spencerville kept it close for most of the night, before Allen East managed to pull away in the final round of matches.

Allen East ended the tournament with 304.5 points. Spencerville recorded 256 points on the night. Columbus Grove (217) and Bluffton (159) rounded out the top four squads in the eight-team field.

Longtime Allen East head coach Mike Abbey was pleased at his team’s performance Friday night.

“We had seven champions,” Abbey said. “It was a pretty good night for us. This was a nice team win.”

Abbey pointed to one of his seniors as the catalyst of this year’s squad.

“ Miller (NWC champion at 165) is our thermostat,” Abbey said. “He was the MVP of the (NWC) tournament. When he goes, our team goes. He works really hard in the wrestling room. He sets the tone for us.”

Miller added a fourth conference title Friday.

Allen East heavyweight and last year’s Division III state runner-up Eli Criblez, kept his perfect record intact Friday, as he won the title. Criblez is now 38-0 on the season, and has 99 career wins after Friday.

Abbey and Spencerville head coach Jon Brewer were named the co-coaches of the year in the NWC on Friday.

Allen East junior Kade Wireman notched his third NWC title Friday night.

Wireman, a two-time Division III state qualifier, was pleased at his performance Friday. In the finals match in the 150-pound weight class, Wireman pinned Spencerville’s Emerson Layman late in the first period.

“I know he (Layman) has been battling injuries,” Wireman said. “So, I got my takedowns and then got the pin. They (Spencerville) were right behind us in team points, so we needed pins.”

Wireman has even bigger goals set for this season.

“I’m going to make it back (to the state tournament) for the third time. This time, I’m going to get up on the podium,” Wireman said.

Allen East sophomore Trenton Gatchell won his second NWC title Friday. In the title match at 144 pounds, Gatchell recorded a 19-7 major decision over Delphos Jefferson’s Anthony Bodine.

“In the past, I’ve tech’d (tech-falled) him twice,” Gatchell said about Bodine. “Tonight, he came out with a great defense and a decent offense. Overall, he’s just a really good wrestler.”

For Allen East sophomore Aizik Myers, this entire season has been a surreal experience. This is Myers’ first season of wrestling. Myers won the title Friday in the 106-pound weight class.

“The Spencerville kid (Elan Martinez), I just wore him out (Myers’ first win on the night),” Myers said. “The Delphos Jefferson kid (Brayden Thompson, his second victory on Friday) – I didn’t do a cradle, like last time when I lost to him. … That’s why I lost (the first time they wrestled).”

Other Allen East champions Friday included Brogan Paxson (190) and Alek Winner (215).

Other NWC champions Friday night included Bluffton’s Jeff Blackburn (132) and Kaden Basil (175), Columbus Grove’s Boat Thompson (120) and Landen Schroeder (157), Delphos Jefferson’s Cody Redmon (138), Spencerville’s Nyah Hodge-Miller (113), Carder Miller (126).

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.