It’s the week of Valentine’s Day and love is still lingering in the air. To keep the spirit alive, I’ve rounded up a few tips to consider. For a romantic evening, dine in an igloo at Plato’s at Aspen Meadows or atop the rooftop at The Gant. Hit the hill and take the Silver Queen Gondola to the top then find your way to the Valentine’s Shrine hidden in the trees off Walsh’s to read the sonnet by Shakespeare on the swing itself and see the red, pink and white ribbons tied to the branches.

ASPEN, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO