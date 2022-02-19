5A STATE: Timberline rallies to set up rematch with Boise in state title game

NAMPA — One week ago, the Timberline girls basketball team lost in a heartbreaker to Boise in the 5A District III Championship Game.

After rallying from an eight-point deficit on Friday, the Wolves will get another shot at the Brave today, this time with a bigger trophy on the line.

Timberline was able to pull off a fourth-quarter comeback in Friday’s 5A state semifinal game to beat Rigby 56-49 and move into today’s 8 p.m. state title game against Boise at the Ford Idaho Center. The title game comes eight days after a costly turnover in the final minute allowed Boise to tie the Wolves, where they eventually won 44-36 in overtime.

Timberline swept the two regular season matchups between the two teams.

“I definitely have a fire in me,” said Timberline senior Audrey Taylor, who started her high school career at Boise High. “It’s kind of silly that we play them (four) times, but honestly I’m more excited. I’m angry, I want to win again.”

Taylor was able to get the Wolves (24-2) back into the state title game for the second time in three years, scoring 14 points and hitting three 3-pointers. Timberline got to the championship in 2020, but was beat by Mountain View in the finals. The Wolves will be looking for their first state title since 2003.

“I’m elated, I don’t know what other word to use for it,” said senior Sophia Glancey, who led the Wolves with 16 points and eight rebounds. “We were here two years ago and a lot of us were on that team that was here two years ago. I think there’s a lot of determination going into this. We’ve done it once already, so I think that helps with nerves.”

Also helping with nerves, at least Timberline hopes so, will be the fact that it has had to dig deep in both of its games so far at the Ford Idaho Center. On Thursday. the No. 2 seeded Wolves held off a late upset bid by No. 7 Borah to win 42-39.

On Friday, the Wolves were the ones needing to mount a comeback, trailing 40-32 with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

“They seemed to have the ball bouncing away,” said Timberline coach Andy Jones. “They’d throw a pass, it would go through a kid’s hands, land in another kid’s hands. (Rigby) would knock down a shot, then we’d miss a layup and they make a jump shot from behind the backboard. It was like maybe it’s not our night. But we turned it around, finished strong and were absolute nails from the free-throw line at the end of the game.”

A basket by Glancey and a 3-pointer by Lauren McCall before the end of the quarter brought the lead back down to three.

Sophomore Aly Cox opened the fourth quarter with a basket by Timberline cutting the lead down to 40-39. Cox scored six of her 12 points for the Wolves in the fourth quarter, including the game-tying basket with 2:50 left and the go-ahead basket with two minutes left that gave Timberline a 48-46 lead, its first lead of the second half.

“She works so hard all the time and she’s such a great player,” Glancey said about Cox, who she plays in the post with. “She’s such a great player, but she’s not cocky. She’s super humble and it’s really fun to play with her because she’s so unselfish and she’s just for everyone around her.”

Before Cox’s two baskets, Timberline also got a huge momentum shift with Taylor hitting a 3-pointer to make the score 44-42. On the inbound play, Taylor was able to get the steal, resulting in a Glancey basket to tie the game at 44.

After taking the lead, Timberline was 8 for 9 from the free-throw line. The only miss was rebounded by Glancey, giving the Wolves another chance. McCall hit the next two free throws to extend the lead to 50-47 with 52 seconds left. McCall, who finished with nine points, hit four more free throws before the game was over, while Taylor hit two to help secure the Wolves’ trip to the title game.

“It’s really exciting to be back (in the title game),” said Taylor “I feel really close to everyone on this team, they’re some of my best friends. It’s just really cool to be here, especially my senior year. I’m just so excited I can’t put it into words.”

POST FALLS 66, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 36: It was a close game for a half and then the Trojans took control.

The Trojans outscored the Grizzlies (12-15) 43-18 in the final two quarters, 23-6 in the final period.

Marli Reed led Rocky Mountain with 13 points.

Capri Sims led Post Falls with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

THUNDER RIDGE 46, BORAH 40: The Titans opened hot, building a 19-8 lead in the first quarter that the Lions couldn’t overcome.

Borah (18-8) fought back in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

Sydnie Rodriguez led Borah with 24 points including six 3-pointers and Jayden McNeal had 10 points.