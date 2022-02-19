Carlyle tops FMCHS in regional title game

Sami Oller shoots a jumper against Carlyle in the Class 1A Carlyle Regional Championship game. Carlyle beat FMCHS 51-39. (Billy Woods/The Intelligencer)

CARLYLE – At one point on Friday night, Carlyle coach Janelle Kuhn looked up and realized she had five freshmen on the court during the Class 1A Carlyle Regional Championship game.

The inexperience wasn't a cornen.

Carlyle, which started four freshmen and one sophomore for the game, used a 15-4 third-quarter run to beat the Father McGivney Griffins 51-39 to become regional champions.

Carlyle improves to 26-7 and advances to play Routt Catholic at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the sectional semifinals of the Bunker Hill Sectional.

The loss ends the Griffins season at 24-9, the second-most wins in a season in program history.

With no postseason last year, the Griffins were looking to win their second straight regional title, having won a regional championship in 2020.

The last time the two teams met on Dec. 4, Carlyle won 43-36.

“We knew the Griffins were going to give us their best shot,” Kuhn said.

At halftime, Carlyle was ahead 25-23, after the Griffins made six of their first seven field goals to start the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Carlyle’s defense presented problems for the Griffins.

“They focused on their half-court defense,” FMCHS coach Jeff Oller said, “and we struggled with it. We had to attack them a little differently. We would’ve liked more shots to fall, but they played good defense.”

That defense forced the Griffins into seven turnovers and only one made field goal in the third quarter.

The lone field goal was a layup in transition by freshmen Devin Ellis with 3:30 left in the quarter that cut the Carlyle lead to 31-25.

Ellis added a free throw in the quarter, as did sophomore Sami Oller.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a game like this,” Oller said. “The last time we had something like this, some of the girls were sophomores and freshmen, so it’s a lot of new experiences. Its great for our sophomores and freshmen to play in an environment like this.”

Meanwhile, Carlyle ended the third quarter by making six of its last seven field goals and taking a 40-27 lead after a jump shot before the buzzer by Jacie Persing.

“The second half, our hustle plays picked up,” Kuhn said. “Our bread and butter all year has been getting into transition. I think they got fatigued and we were able to run that transition, tire them down, and make that easy bucket.”

In the fourth quarter, Carlyle was a perfect 5 of 5 from the field, while the Griffins missed their first four field goals.

By the time the Griffins made their first field goal, a layup by Julia Stobie, they were down 45-31 with just over four minutes left.

Despite having as any turnovers as made field goals in the second half (11), Carlyle held the Griffins to 5 of 18 shooting and forced 10 turnovers, outscoring them 26-16.

Emma Meyer led all scorers with 15 points, while Lera Schmeink scored 13 points.

Alexis Bond led the Griffins with 11 points, and Charlize Luehmann scored seven points.

The Griffins were without starting guard Claire Stanhaus.

“We knew we had to contain Luehmann,” Kuhn said. “At halftime, I told the girls to trust each other and increase the defensive intensity.”

Meyer, a sophomore coming off an ankle injury, was the only non-freshman starter for Carlyle.

“This feels good,” Meyer said. “I hadn’t been doing too good the past couple weeks and tonight I played to my full potential. I was really nervous, but I had my great teammates. We’re like a family and I love them.”

Kuhn added, “Meyer was the difference maker this game. She demanded the basketball, which I’ve asked of her all year.”

For the game, Carlyle shot 23 of 39 (59 percent) and committed 15 turnovers, while the Griffins shot 15 of 40 (37 percent) and committed 17 turnovers.

The last field goal of the game was a jumper by Luehmann with 10 seconds left, her final shot in high school basketball.

Luehmann had to exit the game earlier in the fourth quarter after a collision left her nose gushing blood.

Carlyle won 51-39, becoming regional champions.

“Tonight was stressful but fun,” Kuhn said. “I don’t know if there’s a team in the state of Illinois that can say they had five freshmen on the floor in a regional championship game.

I love this group and tonight they fought hard.”