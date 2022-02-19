ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxury real estate broker Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland dies at 75

By Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Jeff Hyland, a luxury real estate powerhouse who co-founded the brokerage Hilton & Hyland and helped reshape the staid industry, has died at 75.

His brokerage announced the news in an Instagram post , saying he died Wednesday after “privately battling cancer for the last year.”

“I am thankful to all of you for sharing your wishes and prayers during Jeff’s illness. Your support and kindness has touched me deeply and I know you mourn with me now,” his wife, artist Lori Hyland, wrote in the post.

An L.A. native, Hyland opened Hilton & Hyland with hotel scion Rick Hilton in 1993, and over the last three decades the firm has grown into one of the top luxury brokerages in Southern California, overseeing billions of dollars’ worth of sales for iconic estates across the region.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

KTLA

Sewage spill of up to 50,000 gallons leads to O.C. ocean water closure

A sewage spill in Newport Bay forced an ocean water closure in Orange County Monday. Authorities announced they closed off the water on the west end of Newport Bay from 8th Street due to a sewage spill of about 35,000 to 50,000 gallons. The sewage spill was caused by a blockage of a sewer line […]
KTLA

L.A. homeless count resumes after pandemic hiatus

After a yearlong hiatus during the pandemic, thousands of volunteers will fan out across Los Angeles County this week to conduct the annual count of the region’s homeless population. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) canceled the event last year and then delayed it last month because of COVID-19 surges spawned by the Delta […]
KTLA

Dine Out Long Beach restaurant week returns, highlights local eateries

If you’re stuck in a food rut, then this week is a great time to try something new in Long Beach.  Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail week has returned for its seventh year, enticing locals to indulge in the city’s gastronomical landscape with restaurants offering special menus, pairings and deals. The 10-day event, […]
KTLA

California gas prices near average of $4.75 per gallon, new record high

California gas prices reached yet another record Monday and unfortunately for drivers, there doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight. The statewide average hit $4.74 for a gallon of regular unleaded on President’s Day. Los Angeles, Orange County and San Bernardino also hit their all-time highs Monday, with pump prices averaging $4.79, $4.76 and […]
