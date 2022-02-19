ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals New Map

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the back of new Genshin Impact characters leaking, a new Genshin Impact map has leaked ahead of its release. Genshin Impact update 2.5 just released, but players are already anticipating what's next for the game. And it looks like Update 2.6 is adding a new region, a region players have...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Just Had One Their Worst Days Yet

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in the history of games. For $10 or $15 a month, those on Xbox consoles and PC get unlimited access to a vast library of games mostly populated with titles of quality and consequence. Whether it will stay this cheap, probably not, but right now Xbox Game Pass subscribers are fine dining on a budget and it's almost only ever good news for those subscribed. Today is not one of those days. Today, the subscription lost six games, including some of its best games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sony Announces Contest for Free PS5 Consoles

Sony has announced a special competition that will ultimately end up giving out PS5 consoles for free. More specifically, Sony has announced "Treat Codes," which, without context is nothing more than some mumbo jumbo out of a marketing room. The context though is that as of this week, 14 unique codes that resemble PlayStation controller inputs are now appearing online, on social media channels, and even at "unexpected" places around the world like "high-profile events" that involve sports, gaming, film, and music.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Leak Hints at New Map Location

A few Warzone leakers and dataminers have theories on where Warzone 2 will be located. And it makes sense compared to other battle royales. Developers tend to create the same style of map, a jungle map, city, swamp, and the classic desert map. And based on a few different Call of Duty games being based in a desert or arid location, the next Warzone game is going back to its roots.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#Android#Video Game#Dendrosdaily#Mihoyo#Nintendo Switch
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Players Discover Secret Changes Made to the Game

CD Projekt Red released an absolutely massive Cyberpunk 2077 update this week on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Update 1.5, as it's called, drastically overhauled the game across the board and was accompanied by patch notes that revealed and detailed everything CDPR did to the game with the update, or so we thought. The patch notes are huge and go into great detail, but players haven't discovered they don't come close to detailing everything that has been changed with the update.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Motorola G22 specifications and price revealed in a new leak

Several Motorola devices leaked earlier this month, revealing a total of five new devices, consisting of mid-rangers and a high-end flagship device. A new leak highlights the upcoming low-end device, called Motorola G22, and shares the specifications in more detail. Motorola is expected to announce five new devices in the...
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

New Study Suggests Earth Could Be Intelligent Being

As it turns out, the very cosmic rock we're living on at this moment may be considered an intelligent being. While the phrase doesn't necessarily mean the planet Earth will turn out to be a real-life Ego the Living Planet, a team of researchers say in a recent study the planet does, in fact, show similar processes other living, intelligent beings possess.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Gets Nintendo Switch Release Date

Last month, Nintendo revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask will be the next game added as part of Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack. Today, Nintendo announced that the game will arrive on Friday February 25th. Majora's Mask originally released in 2000 on Nintendo 64, and is widely considered one of the best games in the Zelda franchise. Over the years, it has been offered on multiple platforms, including GameCube, Wii, Wii U, and 3DS. However, for those that never had the chance to experience it, this should provide the perfect opportunity!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Gran Turismo 7 Has at Least One Big Difference Between PS4 and PS5 Versions

Gran Turismo 7 will be the first game in the series to release on two PlayStation consoles simultaneously, and when it does, fans can expect a few differences in the graphics. However, it seems there's one other notable difference between the physical versions of the two games: the PlayStation 4 version will come with two discs! It's a minor difference, but it is worth noting for those interested in the PS4 release. The news was revealed by GTplanet, who also pointed out that PS5's UltraHD discs have significantly more storage capacity when compared to the PS4's BluRay discs.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dying Light 2 Releases Second Free DLC

Dying Light 2 Stay Human fans can now obtain the game's second free DLC set! The Authority Pack Part II features three items in total: Intimidating Gauntlets, Intimidating Windbreaker, and Intimidating Leather Guards. Three Authority packs will be released, allowing players to complete a Peacekeeper outfit in the game. All in all, it's a pretty minor update, but for players that want to complete the look, the release should come as welcome news. The price point alone makes the DLC worth it, and Techland has plans to support the game with a lot more free content in the coming months.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda Leaker Teases New Games

Every Zelda fan is dying for more information on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Unfortunately, there isn't any new information on the long-awaited sequel. Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users were hoping to get a new trailer and maybe a release date at the Nintendo Direct this month, but neither of these things happened. In fact, The Legend of Zelda was a no-show across the board during the 40-minute Nintendo Direct packed with games and series like Fire Emblem, Super Mario, Splatoon, Kirby, Advance Wars, and Metroid. Many of the flagship Nintendo IP reared their head in some capacity, but not The Legend of Zelda. That said, according to one well-known Nintendo leaker, Breath of the Wild 2 isn't the only game in the series in development. In fact, it sounds like it's not even the only Zelda game with a release date on the horizon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Dying Light 2 Update Fixes a Major Bug

Following its release at the start of this month, developer Techland has today pushed out a new update for its open-world action game Dying Light 2. This update, which is currently only available to those on the PC platform, has notably fixed a pretty major bug that some players have been experiencing with the game in recent weeks. In addition, it adds an all-new feature to the title that should help prevent players from ever getting stuck during the main story.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Bunker Mystery Solved

In Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2, the Caldera map added seven new bunkers. Upon entry, players discovered that the bunkers have Morse code playing in them. Given how passionate the Call of Duty audience is, it should come as little surprise that fans have already managed to translate the Morse code for all seven of these locations! The discovery was made by @Geekypastimes and his Discord, and shared on Twitter by moderator @Maisedeux. Interestingly enough, one of these clues references a battleship that is located 22 miles off the north coast of Caldera. That sure sounds like something that could come into play later in the season!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New GTA 6 Leak Features Eminem

A Grand Theft Auto leaker has shared a new GTA 6 leak, which, if accurate, reveals the first radio music in the game. Further, and again, if accurate, it signals that Rockstar Games is sparing no expense with GTA 6, not even when it comes to the songs that play on the in-game radio. And this wouldn't be surprising. Over the last few years, Rockstar Games has worked intensively with Dr. Dre, while GTA 5 had artists like Kendrick Lamar. That said, if previous leaks that the game is set in Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami, are accurate, the new songs don't indicate as much.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Urgent warning for Chrome users ahead of major browser update

Some of the world’s biggest websites could crash due to an upcoming browser update to Chrome, Edge and Firefox, web developers have warned.Billions of web users could be impacted by the update – Chrome, Edge and Firefox have around 4 billion users combined – as the three browsers move to version number ‘100’.It is the first time the browsers have used a three-digit version number, which many leading websites are reportedly unprepared for.Yahoo, HBO Go and T-Mobile are among the sites that may not be able to process Chrome, Edge and Firefox 100, as outdated code means they will only...
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Making One of the Most Popular Games Ever Free Next Month

PlayStation Plus subscribers are being treated to one of the most popular games of all time next month. Sony has yet to reveal March's free PS Plus games. Unfortunately, PS4 and PS5 players are going to have to wait until the end of the month to find out what March is packing. After an underwhelming February, PS Plus subscribers will be hopeful for a bounce back. That said, in the meantime, there's one game that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be getting for the third month of 2022, and it's one of the most played games of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online Update Gives Players a Free Car

GTA Online's weekly updates always give players a variety of discounts for different items, upgrades, and other resources, but they also occasionally give away the free item or two as well. That's typically a piece of clothing, but sometimes – like in this week's update – the thing players get is a bit more functional. Enter the Weeny Issi, the vehicle that's being given away for free this week for whatever GTA Online players wants it.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy