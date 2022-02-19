ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Controversial New Discovery Could Hold the Key to Unlocking the Cure for Cancer

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://evo2.org/controversial-new-discovery-could-hold-the-key-to-unlocking-the-cure-for-cancer/. New breakthroughs in scientific research are challenging the traditional approach to treating cancer. That’s the view of a group of 70 scientists, chaired by Denis Noble, creator of the first 3-D model of the heart, longtime author on evolutionary change, and scientific advisor to the $10 Million...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Is MRNA the key to a cure for cancer?

What if we told you that scientists may be on the verge of finding a cure for cancer? Well, we could find out in the next two years if it’s going to happen. It’s all because of a four-letter technology that most of us had never heard until the last couple years: MRNA.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Drug Could Prevent Tumor Metastasis by Putting Cancer Cells to Sleep

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Noble
MedicalXpress

Lucky find could hold key to beating rare blood cancer

Adelaide researchers have discovered a new method to treat the rare and crippling blood cancer, myelofibrosis, that could have the potential to greatly extend lifespan while also significantly improving quality of life. Myelofibrosis affects 1 in 100,000 Australians and while symptoms can currently be controlled with the use of oral...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#National Cancer Institute#Scientific Research#Natural Code#Columbia University#Rethinking Cancer#Oxford
UPI News

Genetic variants could hold the key to treatments for acne

For countless teens, it's the scourge of adolescence. But researchers say the discovery of new genetic variants associated with acne could help doctors identify people at high risk and perhaps point the way to new treatments. "Despite major treatment advances in other skin conditions, progress in acne has been limited,"...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

DR MICHAEL MOSLEY: Could the poisons in an anemone hold the key to a new generation of drugs?

For centuries, healers have used poisons, toxins and deadly venoms, extracted from plants, snakes and creepy crawlies, to treat a range of illnesses. And now, using new technology, scientists are exploring ever more exotic toxins in the search for better ways to combat health problems such as chronic pain, where our current arsenal of effective remedies is rapidly diminishing.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
MedicalXpress

Research discovery could enable broad coronavirus vaccine

The COVID-causing virus SARS-CoV-2 harbors a vulnerable site at the base of its spike protein that is found also on closely related coronaviruses, according to a new study from Scripps Research. The discovery, published Feb 8 in Science Translational Medicine, could inform the design of broad-acting vaccines and antibody therapies capable of stopping future coronavirus pandemics.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Phys.org

'Light of a million suns' key to unlocking secrets of healthier and safer rice

Swinburne scientists are using a football field-sized synchrotron light facility to examine individual grains of rice to help enhance global food security, nutritional value and the food safety of cereal grains. By rapidly estimating the nutrient profile of hundreds of varieties of colored rice, the research will help produce rice...
SCIENCE
News Channel Nebraska

TMS for Major Depressive Disorder

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/tms-for-major-depressive-disorder/. TMS: The Nonpharmaceutical Treatment for Depression. Do you suffer from depression, and are you on medications that don’t give you the control you’re looking for? TMS may be the right choice for you. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation is a targeted pulse of magnetic field that specifically targets areas of the brain that have been shown to be underactive in those that suffer from depression. The magnetic field is very similar to what is used in an MRI machine. TMS offers relief from depression without the harmful side effects of pharmaceuticals.
MENTAL HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Answering Your FAQs About Effexor

Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/effexor-faqs/. Venlafaxine hydrochloride, commonly known as Effexor, was the very first SNRI to get approval by the FDA, in 1993.(cit 1) Though immediate-release Effexor has been discontinued by the drug manufacturer, it was replaced in 1997 by Effexor XR (extended release) in 1997. An immediate release version is still sold under the generic name. SNRIs primarily manipulate two neurotransmitters, serotonin and noradrenaline which may help explain some of the drug’s side effects, and challenges of Effexor withdrawals. Both subjects will be described further below.
HEALTH
ComicBook

New Study Suggests Earth Could Be Intelligent Being

As it turns out, the very cosmic rock we're living on at this moment may be considered an intelligent being. While the phrase doesn't necessarily mean the planet Earth will turn out to be a real-life Ego the Living Planet, a team of researchers say in a recent study the planet does, in fact, show similar processes other living, intelligent beings possess.
ASTRONOMY
Verywell Health

How CAR T-Cell Therapy 'Cured' 2 Cancer Patients

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a cancer treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat certain leukemias and lymphomas. According to a new case study, two patients who received CAR T-cell therapy 10 years ago are still cancer-free a decade later. While CAR T-cell therapy...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy