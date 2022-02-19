Controversial New Discovery Could Hold the Key to Unlocking the Cure for Cancer

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/tms-for-major-depressive-disorder/. TMS: The Nonpharmaceutical Treatment for Depression. Do you suffer from depression, and are you on medications that don’t give you the control you’re looking for? TMS may be the right choice for you. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation is a targeted pulse of magnetic field that specifically targets areas of the brain that have been shown to be underactive in those that suffer from depression. The magnetic field is very similar to what is used in an MRI machine. TMS offers relief from depression without the harmful side effects of pharmaceuticals.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO