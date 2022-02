OMAHA — Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite sure has a way of keeping up his motivation. After losing in the heartbreak round his freshman year and following that up with a state championship loss his sophomore season, he printed both those brackets to look up at every day when he woke up. That paid dividends as he stormed his way to his first state title last season at 145 pounds.

