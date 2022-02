Tyson Fury has announced he will fight Dillian Whyte on 23 April, as the pair prepare to clash for the WBC heavyweight title.Champion Fury was ordered in December to defend his belt against mandatory challenger and interim title holder Whyte, who signed a bout agreement on Monday night – just in time to beat the deadline.Fury subsequently took to Twitter on Tuesday, writing: “About to go on a total blackout until after the fight april 23 2022.“There may be update vids but won’t be from me. God bless you.”The all-British title fight is expected to be held in the...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO