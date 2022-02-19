WIAC men's basketball tournament: UW-River Falls knocks out UW-Eau Claire

UW-Eau Claire's Carter Hanke rises for a shot against UW-Stout on Feb. 9 at Zorn Arena. Photo by Branden Nall

The UW-Eau Claire men's basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 77-43 defeat at UW-River Falls in the first round of the WIAC tournament on Friday.

The Blugolds struggled to get shots to fall, shooting 30% from the field — including 14% from 3-point range. The Falcons had little trouble scoring though, leading to a long night for Eau Claire.

The Blugolds held a 10-4 lead early, but River Falls embarked on a 23-0 run and Eau Claire never recovered. The Blugolds went scoreless for nearly eight straight minutes.

Spencer Page scored 15 points for Eau Claire, which finished the season 11-15. Eau Claire North graduate Noah Hanson had 18 points for River Falls. The Falcons shot 52% in the victory to move on to the second round.