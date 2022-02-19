Refreshed, healthier UConn scores 37 unanswered points in demolition of Xavier

Caroline Ducharme, left, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, second from right, returned from injuries Friday, leaving only star guard Paige Bueckers, second from left, still recuperating as the Huskies gain strength while looking ahead to March. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

Geno Auriemma used eight players in the first five minutes of the UConn women’s basketball team’s 89-35 Big East rout of Xavier at Cintas Center in Cincinnati Friday night.

There have been games this season when the Hall of Fame coach hasn’t had eight players available to him.

The Huskies are as close to whole as they’ve been in months. They won’t get there all the way as junior forward Aubrey Griffin is out for the year after back surgery. But Caroline Ducharme returned Friday night after missing four games with a head injury as did Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who sat out three games with a groin injury.

Now they wait on Paige Bueckers, who returned to practice Wednesday nine weeks after her left knee surgery. There’s hope that the reigning Big East and national Player of the Year will be back in games before the regular season ends Feb. 27. The Huskies (18-5, 12-1 Big East) begin a four-game homestand Sunday against Georgetown in Hartford.

Maybe?

“She’s not going to be ready for a little while,” Auriemma said. “You can’t take two months and have one day of practice and then be ready. It will still be awhile before she gets into a game. When that is? It’s going to have to be when she trusts it. When you have had an injury, it doesn’t matter what the medical staff tells you it’s when your mind is telling you, ‘When am I ready to play? When do I trust it?’ She’ll be the first to know.

“I just like the fact that she’s back at practice for a couple of minutes every day. Those minutes will go up every day and she’ll get stronger every day. We’ll see where that takes us. It could have been worse. She could have been out for the whole season. Now there’s a light there that she’ll be able to play.”

On this night they settled for having Nelson-Ododa and Ducharme back and the Huskies looked better for it. They had depth.

Nelson-Ododa made her first appearance with 5:47 left in the first quarter and finished with eight points, four rebounds, and four assists in 16 minutes. Evina Westbrook, one of two players to see action in all 23 games, came in 18 seconds later. Ducharme followed 27 seconds after that and had 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 14 minutes. She scored on her first offensive possession and made an impact during a run that saw UConn blow the game open in the second quarter. She followed an Azzi Fudd 3-pointer with a trey of her own then made a steal and lead pass that led to a Westbrook layup.

“Caroline surprises you every day,” Auriemma said. “She’s an old-fashioned player who makes an impact right away. The first time she touched the ball she made a little pull-up. Then she had two or three great possessions defensively where she came up with the ball and made terrific passes.

“She’s just a really all-around good basketball player. When we have her in the game, I feel like we’re not going to have any droughts scoring. Put her on one side and Azzi on the other that’s a tough matchup for most teams. We tried to limit her today to maybe 12-13 minutes and she made the most of it.”

It did take a little while for the Huskies to kick it into gear. Xavier trailed by only six at 25-19 before it all fell apart on it. By the time it was over, UConn had run off 37 unanswered points — the last 19 of the first half and the first 18 of the second half. It’s the longest such spurt since a 43-0 run at SMU in 2018.

When it was all mercifully over, all 10 Huskies had scored at least five points with five reaching double figures.

“It’s definitely exciting to have everyone coming back, playing together and finding their groove,” Ducharme said in an Associated Press story. “It’s been awhile.”

UConn maintained its three-game lead in the loss column in the Big East and should clinch the outright regular-season on its homestand. With a win over the Hoyas Sunday, it will get the opportunity to wrap it up Wednesday against Marquette.

But with the Huskies getting better and healthier, they’re thinking bigger things could be in store in Storrs.

“The big thing going forward now at the end of February and all of March, however long we get to play in it obviously, you have to be the same team every night and every player has to show up and be the same player every night,” Auriemma said. “There’s no, ‘We’re building toward something.’ This is it. This is what we’re building for. Now it’s here.”

Carl Adamec is a Journal Inquirer staff writer.